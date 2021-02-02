Behind four players in double figures, including a double-double from Alexia Barber, the Fyffe Red Devils dominated North Sand Mountain on Monday night in girl’s basketball action, 71-47.
Barber controlled play at both ends for Fyffe, netting 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds, while also swiping five steals. In addition to her big game, the Red Devils got a game-high 14 points from Emma Twilley, who also dished out five assists. Alyssa Webb and Livia Cowart also had strong games for the hosts on Senior Night, with both scoring 10 points, Webb handing out six assists, and Cowart pulling in eight rebounds.
Kolbie Bobo led the way for North Sand Mountain, scoring nine points in defeat.
Fyffe returns to the court tonight with a game against Section.
