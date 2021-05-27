A two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:12 a.m. Sunday, May 23, has claimed the life of a Boaz woman.
Ann Davis Hulgan, 84, was fatally injured when the 2005 Dodge Caravan she was driving failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 1994 Dodge Ram. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Ram was not injured.
The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near Happy Hill Road, approximately four miles south of Boaz.
Another two-vehicle crash at approximately 11:46 a.m. Monday, May 24, claimed the life of second Boaz woman.
The crash occurred on U.S. 278 near Thompson Bridge Road, approximately two miles east of Attalla.
Betty Johnson White, 85, was fatally injured when the 2005 Toyota Corolla in which she was a passenger failed to yield to a 2014 Chevy Camaro and was struck.
White was transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter for treatment and later succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, Peggy Wilcoxson Headrick, 70, of Altoona, and two occupants of the Chevy were also injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
