This is an opinion piece.
When I became publisher of The Reporter last July, Frank Mastin congratulated me and said he hoped I didn’t start writing about politics in my column all the time. I promised Frank that I wouldn’t, and I’ve tried to keep my promise.
We have columnists we publish who are much more knowledgeable of the political scene, like Steve Flowers, a former state legislator, and our outstanding news editor, Daniel Taylor.
You can’t write about politics these days without making someone angry, and that’s a shame. Whether you agree or disagree with my views, or I agree or disagree with yours, we should respect each other’s right to voice them.
Opinion columns are what they claim to be, and just because I’m publisher of the paper doesn’t mean my opinion is any better or worse than yours.
As a newspaper, we have access to information that helps us cover all sides of a particular issue. If we do our job correctly, we trust our readers to decide for themselves how they should think or feel about an issue.
I’ve never liked the fact that some media outlets seem to be condescending. We’re not that way at The Reporter, and we’re not going to be.
When it comes to politics, I encourage you to stay informed, always exercise your right to vote on election day and contact your legislators or congressmen if you feel strongly about an issue.
They represent you and me in Montgomery and Washington D.C., and if they won’t listen to us, we can always elect someone who will.
Keep preaching the truth
Thursday afternoon, I read an article my pastor, the Rev. Chris Andrews, shared on his Facebook page titled, “Cancel culture is coming for the pulpit.”
If you aren’t familiar, Merriam-Webster defines cancel culture as “the practice or tendency of engaging in mass canceling as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure.” The dictionary explained that canceling, or mass shaming, often occurs on social media platforms.
Zach Terry, who authored the article, wrote: “If you are a pastor, continue to trust in the Lord and speak the truth in love.”
I’m thankful that Brother Chris boldly proclaims the truth of God’s word every time he stands behind the pulpit at Liberty Baptist Church. Pastors like Chris need our prayers, support and encouragement as the world turns more hostile against the Holy Bible every day.
In Matthew 24:35, Jesus says, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” I choose to believe that promise, and I hope you do too.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
