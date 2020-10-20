GUNTERSVILLE – From now until Nov. 10, entrepreneurs can promote their small businesses while benefiting the community during the annual United Way of Marshall County Small Business Blitz, to raise funds for the 2020-2021 campaign.
For the next few weeks, volunteers will be calling local small businesses to solicit pledges and donations for this year’s campaign. There is no such thing as too small to make a difference! Small businesses have a great opportunity to give back to our community. Participating businesses will receive publicity and will be recognized on local radio stations throughout the day on November 10th.
United Way has teamed up with WQSB 105.1, Power FM 107.5 and WTWX 95.9 to promote small businesses that pledge support to United Way during the blitz. Participants will also receive recognition through all of United Way’s social medial platforms. Small businesses are such an important part of the backbone of this community, and they care deeply about their neighbors in need. Making an investment in United Way is a way to make every dollar stretch, it is a way to make a bigger impact than any one individual could do just on their own.
Any business owner interested in participating in this year’s Small Business Blitz, may contact United Way of Marshall County and make a pledge by Nov. 10.
Contributions may be mailed to 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976. Please make checks payable to United Way of Marshall County.
United Way is still conducting workplace campaigns for businesses that would like to offer employees the opportunity to give through payroll deduction. For more information, please call 256-82-4700 or contact Raquel Zavaleta at raquel@unitedwaymarshall.org.
The amount collected will help United Way to continue funding organizations that provide much needed direct services to Marshall County residents in need. United Way of Marshall County supports 20 nonprofit organizations and programs serving thousands of residents in a variety of ways, with basic needs and safety net services that help fight homelessness, food insecurity and financial instability as well as addressing community issues such as child abuse and neglect, domestic violence, and sexual assault.
Keep up with the positive impact United Way is creating in our community by following us on Facebook or Instagram, or visit our website unitedwaymarshall.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.