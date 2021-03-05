For the first time in school history, the Fyffe boys' basketball teams are kings of the hardwood.
Behind suffocating defense and timely scoring, the Red Devils took down Montgomery Catholic 49-43 in the Class 3A Final on Friday afternoon at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
"These guys were in the regional finals three years in a row and we wanted to knock that door open and go a little farther," Fyffe coach Neal Thrash said. "Making the final four was great, but winning your last game is unbelievable, it’s like a dream kind of."
Immediately following the game, Fyffe coach Neal Thrash announced his retirement, ending a career of more than 40 years, and giving him the perfect capstone to his coaching career. Fyffe end the season with a 27-6 record.
Parker Godwin led the way for Fyffe, scoring a game-high 21 points for the Red Devils, and was named the Finals MVP. Brody Dalton added 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Micah Johnson netted 11 points and pulled in seven rebounds.
In a statistical oddity, the Red Devils won the game without hitting a 3-pointer.
Both teams struggled to find their footing in the early going, with turnovers and fouls being more plentiful than points. The Knights missed their first seven shots, while Fyffe started getting to the rim late in the period, leading to a 9-8 Red Devils lead after one. Montgomery Catholic were led kept in the game by Johntarius Green, who had seven of the Knights' eight points in the opening frame.
Green led the Knights with 19 points, the only Montgomery Catholic player to reach double figures in the game.
The pace and scoring picked up in the second with both teams pushing the tempo off missed shots, which helped Parker Godwin get into a rhythm for the Devils. Godwin scored eight in the second, with Brody Dalton netting six. Fyffe opened the period with a 13-6 advantage, and outscored the Knights 18-12 in the period to take a 27-20 lead into the halftime break.
In the opening half, the Fyffe defense shined, holding the high-scoring Knights to 9 of 33 from the field, and enjoying a 23-17 edge on the glass.
"We put a strong emphasis on defense and the kids bought into it," Thrash added. "I don’t know if they enjoy it, but they did buy in, and sometimes that’s what you have to do to win when you’re not making shots. Defend and rebound the ball, and our guys were able to do that."
But for as well as the first half went, was as bad as the third could have gone for Fyffe on the offensive end. The Red Devils opened the period with a pair of Godwin free throws, then were held scoreless until an Xavier Works putback at the buzzer for their only field goal in the frame. The Red Devils turned the ball over seven times in the third period, the defense held Montgomery Catholic to seven points, allowing Fyffe to take a 31-27 lead to the fourth.
"Right before the end of the third was gigantic," Thrash said of Works' basket, his only two points of the game. "We were in a funk, and couldn’t score for anything. He made that basket and that may be the most important basket of the game."
The final period opened with both offenses on fire, each team scoring 10 points in the first half of period to give Fyffe a 40-37 lead. A pair of baskets from Dalton and Godwin stretched the lead to seven, before Myles Butler hit a pair of threes to pull Montgomercy Catholic back to within three.
From there it became a free throw shooting contest, with both teams struggling to score at the line. Fyffe went into the bonus with 2:41 to play, and went just 2 of 11 down the stretch, but a Godwin layup helped keep the Knights at bay.
At one point, the foul shooting started to get comical to Coach Thrash.
"We kept missing those foul shots and I was getting concerned," he said. "And then it got funny, I started cutting up with the people in the stands, it was kind of funny really."
While the foul line woes continued, the defense held strong, not letting the Knights connect on anymore shots, pulling out the win.
For the game, Fyffe was 11 of 25 at the free throw line, but the defense held Montgomery to just 28 percent shooting for the game.
Fyffe will lose six seniors off this season's team, but according to Thrash, it's a group that will go down in history for the Red Devils, capturing a state title in football and basketball in the same year.
"It’s very special," Thrash concluded. "I love being around the kids and coaching basketball, really it’s not a job, that’s what I’ve done for an awful long time and I really have enjoyed it. It’s a good group of kids to be around. Those seniors, they’ll be remembered for a long time at Fyffe."
