Saturday, July 3
• Crossville is hosting its Stars and Stripes celebration from 5-9 p.m. at the Crossville Town Park pavilion. Musical guests include Wildwood, The Walker Albritten Band and more. There will be food, bouncy houses, cornhole, arts and crafts and more. For more information call 256-528-7121.
Sunday, July 11
• Union FCM Church at Double Bridges east of Boaz will host a singing featuring the group New Ground on at 6 p.m. Mickey Monroe, the church’s song chairman, said everyone is welcome to attend. It will be the first singing the church has hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
Ongoing
• The Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department is taking orders for smoked Boston butts and chickens for the July 4th holiday. Boston Butts are $30, and chickens are $10. The last day to place an order will be June 27, and pick up will be held on Saturday, July 3 at the fire hall from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. To order, call 256-582-8721, 256-582-1301 or 256-582-0977.
• The Douglas Senior Center has reopened and is now accepting new members ages 60 years or older free of charge. Members can enjoy games, daily lunches, exercise equipment, fun outings and much more. Volunteers to staff the center are also needed. For more information, call 256-840-1440
• Hospital volunteers are needed. Spots are available at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. A variety of duties are available with flexible schedules. Volunteers must be fully vaccinated. To apply, please call or email Rose Myers at 256-571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
• North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville announces the guest speakers for ReFresh Sundays monthly at 10:30 a.m. Steve Cummings will speak on June 27, Travis Creasey on July 25, Chris Jones will speak on Sept. 26 and Tommy Scott will speak on Nov. 28. The church is located at 308 N. Broad St., in Albertville.
