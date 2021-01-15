The Marshall County Revenue Commissioner’s Office is warning the public of a potential scam with someone calling taxpayers pretending to be that office.
“We do call people at a certain point, but we are not doing that yet,” Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson said. “We think someone is using our website and calling the delinquent taxpayers. We just wanted to let people know before someone gets hurt.”
The fear of course is that someone will fall for the ruse and give their debit card or banking information to the scammers. To compound matters, the calls appear to be coming from the Revenue Commissioner’s number, 256-571-7743.
Johnson said the only real way he knows to fight it is for taxpayers to tell the callers they will call them back.
“If they give you a 1-800 number, don’t use it,” he said. “Call us back on our regular number, 256-571-7743.”
He said the situation is particularly frustrating because the Revenue Commissioner’s Office goes to great pains to protect taxpayers’ personal information as much as possible.
“We get calls from people asking us for phone numbers,” Johnson said. “We just don’t give that information out to anyone.”
