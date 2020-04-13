A man in Albertville has been arrested on charges related to child pornograpy, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.
On Monday, April 13, detectives from the Albertville Police Department arrested Timothy Hayden Pike, 26, of Ohara Drive in Albertville. He was charged with production of child pornography, Smith said.
Pike was arrested and transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department under a $200,000 bond.
The arrest was the result of an unrelated matter when detectives discovered images Pike had captured on video of a person under the age of 17, Smith said.
The detectives handling the case know all of the victims involved and there is no danger to the public, he said. The investigation is still ongoing.
