July 27
Sheri Wilson, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jeremy Padgett, of Albertville, was charged with DUI and third-degree domestic violence.
Rosalia Correa, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree burglary and public intoxication.
July 28
Walter Chad, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
July 29
Whitney Gomillion, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and a probation violation.
July 30
Timothy Bryant, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and a probation violation.
Christopher Whitehead, of Albertville, was charged with driving without a license.
Destiny Crenshaw, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear,
July 31
Jose Machuca-Delgado, pf Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Steven Watwood, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree theft of property.
Aug. 1
Kristien Couch, of Albertville, was charged with second-degree theft of property.
Miguel Gotay, of Horton, was charged with failure to appear.
Domingo Bernade, of Albertville, was charged with public intoxication.
Aug. 2
Tomas Pascual, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.
Charlie Hartbarger, of Sevierville, Tennessee, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
Cory Daniel, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Aug. 3
Anderson Peruch, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Benny Clayton, of Oneonta, was charged with failure to appear.
Denis Lima, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Aug. 4
Kasey Smith, of Albertville, was charged with harassment.
Saumil Patel, of Huntsville, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.
Kaseem Bell, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Aug. 5
John Yeager, of Guntersville, was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license.
Patricia Phillips, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
Heather Bussell, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Dallas Copeland, of Guntersville, was charged with DUI, revoked license, felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Aug. 6
Erika Ayala, of Boaz, was charged with failure to appear.
William Simmons, of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
Chad Green, of Gadsden, was charged with public intoxication.
Pena Belarmino, of Albertville, was charged with promoting gambling.
Donald Grindle, of Albertville, was charged with failure to appear.
Aug. 7
Wesley Baugh, of Albertville, was charged with revoked license.
Jeannette Gordon, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Paul Davis, of Crossville, was charged with public intoxication.
Adam Lamunyon, of Geraldine, was charged with third-degree domestic violence, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
Gregory Branam, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence, second-degree possession of marijuna.
Michael Knickerbocker, of Albertville, was charged with third-degree domestic violence and failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.