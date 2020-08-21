Boaz
July 29
Mark Turk, 49, of Albertville, was charged with a hold an another agency.
July 30
Emanuel Catala, 38, of Boaz, was charged with failure-to-appear warrant, menacing, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.
Isabelo Lopez-Gonzalez, 39, of Boaz, was charged with obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.
Junisia Feliz, 22, of Boaz, was charged withcontempt of court warrant.
Caleb Williams, 21, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court warrant.
Vanessa Brito-Jiminez, 37, of Albertville, was charged with contempt of court warrant.
Matthew Otoole, 33, of Arab, was charged with public intoxication.
Faustino Hernandez, 33, of Birmingham, was charged with DUI.
Aug. 1
Domingo Gaspar-Ramirez, 36, of Albertville, was charged with driving under the influence.
William Hefner, 18, of Albertville, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Timothy Talley, 37, of Center Point, was charged with failure-to-appear.
Aug. 2
Wilson Sparks, 36, of Boaz,was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.
Carlos Lopez, 33, of Boaz, was charged with giving false identification to law enforcement and failure-to-appear.
Edwin Perez-Acevedo, 34, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Aug. 4
Anthony Wright, 54, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Antoni Jackson, 22, of Boaz, was charged withdisorderly conduc.
Ismael Aristhene, 27, of Albertville, was charged with obstructing governmental operations.
Aug. 6
Lillie Nation, 22, of Boaz, was charged with contempt of court.
Ryan Motes, 28, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Hannah Ard, 28, of Boaz, was charged with public intoxication.
Diane Neal, 54, of Boaz, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Aug. 7
Matthew Bozarth, 26, of Boaz, was charged with failure-to-appear.
Lisa Hill, 33, of Altoona, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Robert Culbertson, 39, of Weaver, was charged with hold for another agency.
Faith Jenkins, 41, of Altoona, was charged with fourth-degree theft of property.
Aug. 8
Jeremy Powell, 38, of Horton, was charged with failure-to-appear.
James Lozin, 27, of Boaz, was charged with DUI.
Aug. 9
Amanda Robertson, 29, of Landolakes, Florida., was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Ashley Arrowsmith, 26, of Henagar, was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Jennifer Brown, 44, of Albertville,was charged with fourth-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass.
Aug. 10
Donnie Gladden, 32, of Attalla, was charged with failure-to-appear.
