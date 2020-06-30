The Alabama State Department of Education and State Superintendent Eric Mackey recently released a “road map” for reopening Alabama public schools. The 50-page document included guidelines for cleaning classrooms, handling nutrition programs and framework for allowing students back on campus or continue at home learning if they so choose.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley and Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English said they were already in the process of implementing the guidelines.
“We have diligently been planning and ordering materials and equipment for weeks; however, this road map has provided parameters for more in-depth planning.” Wigley said. “I appreciate the work and support of Dr. Mackey and the task force. Based on parameters within the Road Map and in order to meet the individual needs of our students, we are currently finalizing our plan for students and parents to choose virtual, traditional or blended learning options.
“In this unpredictable pandemic, my highest priority is the health and safety of our students and staff,” she added. “We will continue to follow ADPH and CDC guidelines in developing a safe and sensible plan to safely reopen. We are committed to our students, staff, and communities.
Albertville City Schools sent out a survey to parents to assist in its planning efforts, English said.
“Our team of education is planning for a successful school year that will be centered on the safety of everyone in our school system and providing innovative instruction for all of our students,” he stated.
The school system will be offering both virtual and traditional academic options, English said. More detailed information would be provided to parents in the near future via the school’s website and social media platforms.
“Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we strive to offer the most comprehensive plan to meet the needs of all students for the upcoming school year,” he said.
For more information about the state’s guidelines, visit alsde.edu.
