The Guntersville Wildcats made a pair of early runs stand up Tuesday, using a pair of strong pitching performances to hold off Sardis for a 2-1 victory in prep softball action.
The Wildcats got runs in the first and second innings to take a quick 2-0 lead, the first run coming on an error, then Brittany Slaten drove in a run for the Wildcats in the second.
Slaten finished with a pair of hits, including a double, to lead Guntersville, while Ivey Marsh added a double and a run scored.
Sardis countered with their lone run in the third, but were unable to score over the remaining four innings, with the Guntersville duo of Addi Yarbrough and Slaten holding the Lions scoreless the rest of the way.
Yarbrough tossed the first four innings, scattering four hits and conceding the one run, before giving way to Slaten, who pitched the last three innings, giving up just one hit and fanning seven batters.
Kayden Tarvin was the tough-luck loser for Sardis, tossing all six innings, giving up four hits, and collecting six strikeouts.
At the plate, Adelyn Ellis and Lily Towns each had a pair of hits for the Lions.
