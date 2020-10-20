Fyffe is regional bound

Eighth-ranked Fyffe will compete in the Class 3A North Regional Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Huntsville. Team members are, front row, from left, Emily Webb, Summer Anderson and Jade Benefield; back row, from left, Jade Johnson, Livia Cowart, Kirby Coots, Libby White, Emma Twilley, Chloe Hatch and Bella Pettis.

 Special to The Reporter

GERALDINE — One week after No. 7 Geraldine beat No. 8 Fyffe in the DeKalb County Tournament finals, the Red Devils avenged the loss in the biggest match of the season.

Fyffe knocked off the Bulldogs in a five-set thriller Oct. 17 in the Class 3A subregional playoffs at Nix Gymnasium. Set scores were 29-27, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 18-16.

The Red Devils meet Vinemont on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the North Regional at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.

Fyffe’s statistical leaders against Geraldine were:

Chloe Hatch, one ace, seven kills and nine blocks

Bella Pettis, 18 kills and 14 digs

Emma Twilley, four kills and six digs

Kirby Coots, five kills, 10 blocks and one dig

Jade Johnson, one ace, 17 kills, four blocks and six digs

Jade Benefield, eight digs

Emily Webb, one ace and seven digs

Summer Anderson, three aces, one kill and 12 digs

Libby White, one ace, five kills, six digs and 53 assists

Livia Cowart, one kill, one block and three digs

Leaders for Geraldine were:

Lydia West, five kills, five blocks, one assist and five digs

Brooklyn Hall, 21 kills, two blocks and three digs

Alexis Powell, one kill, one block, one assist and seven digs

Kaleigh Butler, 12 kills, four blocks, one assist and six digs

Chloe Murdock, 13 digs

Emma Baker, two aces, one kill, 15 assists and nine digs

Tinsley Satterfield, one ace, one assist and eight digs

Zoey Faulkner, two aces, two kills, one block, 47 assists and 11 digs

Jaden Dismuke, one ace, three assists and 35 digs

Lilly Rowell, one ace, 31 kills, two blocks, two assists and 22 digs

