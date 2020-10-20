GERALDINE — One week after No. 7 Geraldine beat No. 8 Fyffe in the DeKalb County Tournament finals, the Red Devils avenged the loss in the biggest match of the season.
Fyffe knocked off the Bulldogs in a five-set thriller Oct. 17 in the Class 3A subregional playoffs at Nix Gymnasium. Set scores were 29-27, 21-25, 25-23, 16-25, 18-16.
The Red Devils meet Vinemont on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the North Regional at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
Fyffe’s statistical leaders against Geraldine were:
Chloe Hatch, one ace, seven kills and nine blocks
Bella Pettis, 18 kills and 14 digs
Emma Twilley, four kills and six digs
Kirby Coots, five kills, 10 blocks and one dig
Jade Johnson, one ace, 17 kills, four blocks and six digs
Jade Benefield, eight digs
Emily Webb, one ace and seven digs
Summer Anderson, three aces, one kill and 12 digs
Libby White, one ace, five kills, six digs and 53 assists
Livia Cowart, one kill, one block and three digs
Leaders for Geraldine were:
Lydia West, five kills, five blocks, one assist and five digs
Brooklyn Hall, 21 kills, two blocks and three digs
Alexis Powell, one kill, one block, one assist and seven digs
Kaleigh Butler, 12 kills, four blocks, one assist and six digs
Chloe Murdock, 13 digs
Emma Baker, two aces, one kill, 15 assists and nine digs
Tinsley Satterfield, one ace, one assist and eight digs
Zoey Faulkner, two aces, two kills, one block, 47 assists and 11 digs
Jaden Dismuke, one ace, three assists and 35 digs
Lilly Rowell, one ace, 31 kills, two blocks, two assists and 22 digs
