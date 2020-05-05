In the City of Albertville, construction of businesses and Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater (SMPA) has only slightly been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mayor Tracy Honea.
Honea said the “tons” of rain and weather have been more of a hinderance of progress at the construction sights than COVID-19. Since the contractors and construction workers are considered essential workers, he said the projects in the city are moving forward. The development at the former-Kmart property, he said has continued, and all involved are hopeful to hold a groundbreaking in the near future. Also, there are other development projects that would be close to completion, but he said he would release the exact names at a later date.
“There’s exciting days ahead for Albertville,” he said. “The contractors stepped up and added washing stations and they’re keeping to the social distancing. They’re making good progress and it’s all moving forward.”
Honea hopes some of the summer sports are able to take place at SMPA. He said the softball complex is almost complete and is “very pretty.”
“They’re making great progress on that 130-acre site,” Honea said. “We’re super-excited about the progress they’re making there at Sand Mountain Park. We have hopeful expectations that the park will have parts of it open soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.