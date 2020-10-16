According to statistics from Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men in the state have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
With October being “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” the Domestic Violence Crisis Services and Kelley’s Rainbow will be hosting a candlelight vigil to highlight the occasion on Oct. 22.
“This vigil is important to have because it gives us the opportunity to remember those who have lost their lives and also the survivors of domestic violence,” said Carla Wood, executive director of the non-profits. “This will be our 18th year to hold the vigil.”
Kelley’s Rainbow was formed in 2006 and named in honor of Kelley Rutledge Johnston, an Arab native who was killed by her husband David Johnston in July of 2000. Her death inspired the passing of “Kelley’s Law” in 2014, which makes it a capital offense to murder someone who has a protective order against them and also eliminates their parole possibilities.
“We are very thankful to have this law set in place,” Wood continued. “We have this law thanks to Kelley. We are proud to honor her memory and share her story and we hope it continues to save lives.”
The candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, starting at 6 p.m. at the Albertville Courthouse steps.
The vigil will include special guest speakers and a moment of silence for all victims of domestic violence and for those still facing domestic violence situations.
Masks and candles will also be provided.
The 24-hour Crisis Line for Kelley’s Rainbow Shelter is (256) 891-0019.
For more information about Domestic Violence Crisis Services or the services they offer those affected by Domestic Violence, call 256-891-9864.
