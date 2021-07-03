GADSDEN -- The summer football circuit is in full swing, with area teams competing in 11-on-11s, or 7-on-7s to get their first looks at their teams as fall camp looms around a month from now.
Boaz and Albertville took to the field Wednesday at Gadsden City High School as part of the Black Creek Parkway 7 on 7 Tournament, which featured more than a dozen teams, giving the pair of area schools a chance to compete, learn, and see different looks from schools outside the local area.
While the Aggies went winless in pool play, the day was still a success for first-year coach Chip English and the team, which saw a number of young players step up and gain valuable experience in what was for many players, their first taste of varsity experience.
Of the Aggies five losses, four were one-possession games, including a pair that came down the last seconds of the game. Making that even more impressive is that the Aggies were down a number of projected starters who were playing other sports, or gone on vacation, with English praising his team for its effort throughout the day.
“We had a goal to learn, grow and compete,” English said of his team following the event. “And we did all three of those things, so that was a big accomplishment. Several of those games came down to the last 30 seconds, when you’re competing you can bring energy and the guys did that in supporting the guys that were on the field. Offense supporting defense, defense supporting offense and that’s what you want to see as a coach, our culture is starting to get to the point where it breeds success, and that’s what we want. Really excited for the guys and what they did (Wednesday) and how they competed in each and every game.”
Leading the way for the Aggies was quarterback Reese Knight, who stepped into the starting spot for the day and shined, tossing a number of impressive touchdown throws, including leading the Aggies back from a 17-0 hole in one of the day’s later games. English was quick to praise his effort on the day, as well as a number of freshmen who stepped into starting spots, as well as players who flipped sides of the ball for the day to gain experience and help build depth going forward.
“When you’re putting freshmen out there, 14 year-olds against 18 year-olds, and we still challenged and competed like we did, it says a lot about them and the work they put in this summer and spring,” English said of the young players. “And it’s really encouraging knowing that whether it's a starter or possibly our backup, that we have guys we can put on the field and feel confident about. It was an exciting day and was exciting for the opportunity those guys had to step up and show what they can do, because most of the time those guys might not get as many reps as some other guys, so I was very happy to see that.”
That experience and those reps are something that English hopes can carry into fall camp, and helps give the Aggies an advantage during their second season of 7A play, where depth could help be the difference in a level that has razor thin margins in every game, as evidenced by all of the close games the Aggies were in Wednesday.
“At the 7a level the teams that separate themselves are the teams that can grow depth and having an opportunity to do that, we’re building depth within our team,” English added. “We had a couple guys that were defensive backs that came over and played wide receiver and vice versa, so I was really pleased with the guys that came up. Every time you do that you want to go out and say, ‘Were there any disappointments or surprises?’, and (Wednesday) we were full of surprises because some of those kids had the opportunity to show what they could do, and I’m glad because they do get to see that speed, and when those guys get back to freshman or JV ball, they’re ahead of the game, and that gives us an advantage.”
The other local team at the event, Boaz, put on a strong showing during it’s day, going 3-1 in pool play games, pulling out wins over one of the Gadsden City teams, Aliceville, and Ashville before dropping their opening game of the bracket to conclude the day with a 3-2 record.
“We’re just trying to get better from the beginning to the end,” Pirates head coach Jeremy Sullivan said. “I think we did that, we get a lot of good reps against a lot of really good competition, and a chance to see some speed and guys and schemes we don’t normally see. It was a good day of competition and I thought our guys worked their tails off, we’re better now than we were eight or nine hours ago, and that’s kind of the point.”
For Sullivan and the Pirates, in addition to learning and facing teams and players they often don’t have the chance to see, the day is also a chance to improve at the skill position spots, while also seeing how players step up and react to varsity completion.
“We’re looking for effort and for guys that are competing, that are doing what we’re coaching them to do every day in the summer,” Sullivan added. “We’re looking for execution and what guys want to play against other people and compete and step up their level of competition, and what guys have a hard time doing that. We’re looking for a little bit of everything, we’re looking to be in the right place with our eyes in the right place whether that’s offensively or defensively, offensively it’s really good to me for timing between quarterbacks and receivers, seeing different coverages and how that affects us.”
With Wednesday’s 7 on 7 in the books, the summer practice schedule doesn’t slow down for either team, with Boaz following up Wednesday’s tournament with an 11 on 11 playdate on Thursday, then the week of the 12th the Pirates travel to events at Fort Payne, West End, Ashville, and Pelham.
For the Aggies, this was their only 7-on-7 tournament of the summer, but also features a busy summer schedule full of other events, which includes hosting a handful of teams on the 15th for a 7-on-7 showcase event, and then rounding out the summer schedule at the end of July with a Pro Day-style event to showcase the Aggies before the official fall camp.
Other area events coming up include Guntersville hosting an event this coming Wednesday, set to start at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.