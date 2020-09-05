GUNTERSVILLE — No. 6 Guntersville’s offense is loaded with weapons, and the Wildcats unleashed the full arsenal against No. 9 Fairview in Friday night’s Class 5A top-10 battle.
First-year starting quarterback Cole McCarty threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Jack Harris, and Logan Pate, Jerrell Williamson and Antonio Spurgeon all rushed for a score as the Wildcats stormed to a 48-12 triumph.
Guntersville exploded for 48 unanswered points after Fairview took the opening kickoff and marched down the field behind the running of Tyler Simmons, who scored on a 1-yard run with 8:57 remaining in the first quarter.
The Wildcats answered on McCarty’s 7-yard TD pass to Harris. Pablo Rios nailed the extra point, putting GHS in front 7-6 with 4:44 left.
Fairview didn’t have an answer for Harris, who delivered big catch after big catch on the night, helping his team improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the 5A, Region 7 standings.
“We just had a good game plan,” Harris said. “We had our best week of practice all year, honestly, and all credit to the coaches, our offensive line and our quarterback. We just played a great game all the way around.”
The Wildcats expanded their margin to 14-6 when McCarty connected with Harris on a 78-yard TD pass down the GHS sideline at the 9:11 mark of the second period. Rios added the point-after.
Cooper Davidson intercepted a pass in the back of the end zone to smother a Fairview scoring threat with 9.5 seconds left before intermission. It was the first of the Wildcat defense’s three picks on the night.
Harris’ acrobatic catch over a defender along the Aggies’ sideline gave GHS a first down at the Fairview 25-yard line.
On second-and-12 from the 27, McCarty scrambled to his right and rifled a pass to Brandon Fussell, who made a leaping grab in traffic in the end zone. Rios kicked it to 21-6 with 10:16 to go in the third period.
Dwayne Hundley intercepted a pass at his 5 to stop the Aggies’ ensuing drive. Fairview was penalized for a personal foul during the return, putting Guntersville’s offense in business at its 37.
McCarty zipped a 45-yard pass to Harris, who outjumped two defenders to make the grab for a first-and-goal. Pate finished the drive with a 1-yard run at the 3:14 mark, and Rios’ PAT made it 28-6.
Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Williamson ran 2 yards for a touchdown. After a 5-yard penalty on Guntersville, the Aggies’ Carson Jennings blocked the PAT, leaving the score 34-6 with 11:05 remaining.
GHS defensive lineman Almir Lorenzo picked off a screen pass and returned it 15 yards to the Fairview 15 with 9:56 to go.
McCarty capped the short drive with a 4-yard TD pass to Davidson with 9:04 on the clock. Rios added the extra point.
Backup quarterback Spurgeon’s first carry of the game picked up 37 yards. His 14-yard pass to Sam Canady earned the Cats a first-and-goal at the 7. Spurgeon scored on a 2-yard run with 5:12 remaining. Tristen Palacios kicked the final PAT, making it 48-6.
The Aggies scored their second TD on Caiden Hall’s 15-yard pass to Preston Ryan with 8.7 seconds remaining.
