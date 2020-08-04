The Marshall Christian School Stallions are gearing up for the 2020 football season and looking to score lots of points.
Lighting up the scoreboard is the name of the game, especially when competing in 6-man football. This will be the Stallions third year in a row to field a football team in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) 6-man football league.
Last season, the Stallions were only able to play a junior varsity schedule. This year, however, MCS will compete against other 6-man varsity teams from around the area.
Head coach Rick Henry is entering his second season at the helm and he is joined by new defensive coach Avery Hendrix. Both coaches said preparation so far has gone well.
“We’re just like everyone else when it comes to the COVID situation,” Henry said. “We’re staying safe but at the same time very excited to be back on the field.
“Last year we played the JV schedule because our numbers were a little low and the kids were young. We had a good bit of success, but we’re very happy to be playing varsity again.”
MCS will play its home games on Friday nights this year at the old Marshall County High School football stadium, which is located at Guntersville Elementary.
Henry and Hendrix are both optimistic that an on-campus stadium could happen by the end of the football season.
“We recently got the light poles up at the future field, which is located just beside the campus on Brashers Chapel Road,” Hendrix said. “There’s still a good bit of work to do, but there’s a chance we’ll be able to play on it by the end of the season.”
In 6-man football, the goal is to score and score a lot. Last season, the Stallions scored more than 60 points in several games. Henry said the rules make it easier to score so many points.
“Offense in 6-man football is all about getting your athletes in space and isolated,” he said. “It’s very hard on defenses to defend an 80-yard field when there’s just six players. Hopefully, we can succeed at doing that this season.”
High offensive production is almost a guarantee in 6-man football, but Hendrix is looking to rebrand the Stallion defense going into the 2020.
“The folks out in Texas really love their 6-man football,” he said. “I actually noticed a lot of those games in Texas would have scores like 28-17 or 24-14. I was shocked to see that. So, I watched some of their film and saw that they’re playing some hard-nosed defense. We can do that here as well. It’s just going to take some dedication and hard work.”
The Stallions began prepping last week and have been hitting the practice field about three days out of the week. Here’s the 2020 MCS football schedule:
Aug. 28 – vs. Victory
Sept. 4 – at Bear Creek
Sept. 11 – vs. Chilton
Sept. 18 – at Conecuh
Sept. 25 – at Cawhaba
Oct. 2 – vs. Clay County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.