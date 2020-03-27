Like many restaurants that are now offering take-out only due to the coronavirus pandemic, several local clinics have set up mobile units to provide quick and safe service for their patients without them ever leaving their cars.
CarePlus Family Medical in Albertville and United Doctors Family Medical Center are among the few clinics and physicians in the area that have moved their offices outdoors away from the close-quarters of a waiting room.
“What we’re doing is a drive-thru sick clinic, so if anybody has any respiratory symptoms, then we are treating them in our mobile unit out in the parking lot,” Dawn Vaugh, owner of CarePlus, said.
She said patients would not be required to leave their vehicles in most cases unless an X-ray or injection were needed.
“We’re just trying to keep the sick patients out of the lobby,” she said. “People who do not feel comfortable sitting in the lobby … If they feel like they are not comfortable with being inside the building with everything that’s going on, then they can actually stay in their cars and we can treat them outside.”
While the main office will remain open as usual, the mobile clinic will be checking patients for strep, influenza and other common ailments. She said they will be offering tests for COVID-19 only in cases where a patient meets certain criteria and the attending physician deems it necessary.
The drive-thru will be open weekdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. located at 8914 U.S. Highway 431. People can check-in in advance or find out more information by calling CarePlus at 256-279-7200.
United Doctors Family Medical Center in Boaz started a similar drive-thru clinic Monday, March 16.
“If you have a fever or flu like symptoms and do not feel like you need to be checked for COVID-19, this service is for you,” the center stated on Facebook.
Patients can call 256-840-8181 for details and instructions. The drive-thru will be open weekdays 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
“We ... had so many stop by and bring us snacks and food while working the drive thru ...,” the center stated. “It’s so heartwarming to see a community pull together to help each other out in a time of need.”
