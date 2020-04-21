The Birmingham Holocaust Education Center (BHEC) and Temple Emanu-El will be hosting a remembrance event to honor those who survived the Holocaust and to remember those that were lost, according to BHEC Communications, Events and Program Coordinator Joni Wiley.
This year, Holocaust Remembrance Day falls on Tuesday, April 21, and Wiley said it’s also known as Yom HaShoah.
“Yom HaShoah is a day of commemoration, where we bear witness and uplift the survivors and the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust,” Wiley said.
The BHEC’s Yom HaShoah Commemoration event will stream live online Sunday, April 26, at 2 p.m., via the Temple Emanu-El website at ourtemple.org/webcast/ and Facebook at facebook.com/templeemanuelbhm.
“Unto every person there is a name,” she said. “We will memorialize the victims of the Holocaust through the public recitation of their names. We invite you to submit the names of your loved ones who perished during the Holocaust. Please include city of origin, relationship to you and pronunciation of their name if needed.”
Wiley said to email names by Wednesday, April 22 to info@bhecinfo.org.
Yom HaShoah is commemorated each year on the 27th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan (sometime in April or May), according to the BHEC website. This date was selected by the Israeli Parliament on April 12, 1951. The original proposal was to hold Yom HaShoah on the 14th of Nisan, the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising (April 19, 1943), but this was too close to the Jewish holiday of Passover.
The date was moved to the 27th of Nisan, which is eight days before Israeli Independence Day. There is no institutionalized ritual for Yom HaShoah, but generally memorial candles are lit and the Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the departed, is recited.
Mourner’s Kaddish
(English translation courtesy of myjewishlearning.com)
“Glorified and sanctified be God’s great name throughout the world
which He has created according to His will.
“May He establish His kingdom in your lifetime and during your days,
and within the life of the entire House of Israel, speedily and soon;
and say, Amen.
“May His great name be blessed forever and to all eternity.
“Blessed and praised, glorified and exalted, extolled and honored,
adored and lauded be the name of the Holy One, blessed be He,
beyond all the blessings and hymns, praises and consolations that
are ever spoken in the world; and say, Amen.
“May there be abundant peace from heaven, and life, for us
and for all Israel; and say, Amen.
“He who creates peace in His celestial heights,
may He create peace for us and for all Israel;
and say, Amen.”
