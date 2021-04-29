In the baseball postseason, nothing comes easy, and that was proven over the past weekend of games, with three area teams winning their series to advance, and another finding out who their first playoff opponent will be after getting a first-round bye.
Sardis punched its ticket to the second round in dramatic fashion on Monday night, taking a decisive Game 3 from visiting West Point by a 2-1 final.
In that win, the Lions' Sean Wright and Luke Weems played the heroes, with Wright delivering the biggest hit of the season, and Weems turning in his best pitching performance at the best possible time.
Weems scattered seven hits and fanning 10 betters while conceding just the one run in the complete game win.
The Lions finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth while trailing 1-0. Brody Samples and Justin Golden started the inning off with a pair of walks, the fourth time the Lions had multiple runners reach base in an inning. Following a strikeout, Carson Gillilan put a ball in play that resulted in an error, loading the bases with one out for Wright.
On a 1-1 count, Wright connected for a hard grounder up the middle, bringing around two runs and giving the Lions the 2-1 lead.
That brought back out Weems to finish what he started, who answered the call by fanning the first two batters of the seventh before giving up a two-out single. Then on a 1-2 count, Weems induced a pop-up to second baseman Blaze Gerhart to end the game and keep the Lions' season alive.
Sardis now advances to take on Hayden, with the Lions hitting the road on Friday, with the first pitched schedule for 5 p.m.
Fyffe also required late dramatics to secure its spot in the second round. Twice the Fyffe Red Devils were in danger entering the seventh inning, and twice the Red Devils pulled out dramatic wins to complete a sweep of Lauderdale County in the opening round.
The Red Devils won the opener 8-5 on a walk-off home run from Ike Rowell, then completed the sweep by scoring six times in the top seventh in Game 2 to pull out a 6-2 win.
Fyffe improves to 22-1 on the season with the wins, and advanced to the Round of 16 where they will travel to take on Ohatchee, with Game 1 of the potential three-game set schedule for 5 p.m. Friday.
Behind a pair of strong pitching performances and just enough offense, the Geraldine Bulldogs completed a sweep of visiting Carbon Hill on Friday evening, winning by margin of 5-2 and 4-3, holding the guests to just six combined hits over the two games.
In the opener, Drew Fowler shined on the mound, tossing all seven innings, holding Carbon Hill to a pair of hits, conceding just one earned run, and fanning 10 batters to earn the win.
In the nightcap, the Bulldogs never trailed, slowly building their lead by plating single runs in each of their first three at bats to claim an early 3-0 lead. Carbon Hill answered with solo runs in the third and fourth to trim the lead to 3-2, but a run scored on an error in the top of the sixth proved to be the difference, stretching the lead to 4-2 before Carbon Hill attempted to rally in the seventh.
Geraldine walked in a run with the bases loaded and two outs to make it 4-3, but a bouncer to short from the next Carbon Hill batter ended the game and the series.
Geraldine will host Phil Campbell High School in the next round, with their second round series slated to start at 5 p.m. on Friday as well.
The final team still alive are the West End Patriots, who sat out the opening weekend of the playoffs after their crossover area did not have a second playoff eligible team for them to face.
The Patriots will now get ready to take on Mars Hill Bible, after they rolled past Whitesburg Christian in the opening round, winning 11-0 and 15-0 to reach Round 2.
The Patriots will travel to MHB, with the opening game of the series set to kick-off on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.
