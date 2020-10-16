Mairlyn Ruth Irvin Clemons
Boaz
Mairlyn Ruth Irvin Clemons, 88, of West Mann Ave., Boaz, died Oct. 13, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside services were Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Hillcrest Cemetery with Dr. Aaron Johnson officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Pam Clemons, of Guntersville, Stan and Kerry Clemons, of Boaz, and Terry and Nancy Clemons, of Michigan; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Sidney Irvin, of Georgia.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 337, Boaz, AL 35957.
Theresa Maxine Ditto
Albertville
Theresa Maxine Ditto, 59, of Albertville, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her family will have a graveside memorial service at noon, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, 3941 Hwy. 36 E., Somerville, Al. 35670. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, David Ditto; daughters, Jessica Davenport (Clayton) and Randi Brown (Michael); three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rose Fareacre.
Verna Wideman
Boaz
Verna Wideman, 93, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Diversicare in Boaz.
Her family will have a private graveside service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy Brown; a niece; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
