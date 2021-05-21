This is an opinion column.
My daddy always kept a gold-colored pack of Pall Mall 100’s in the front left pocket of his shirt. While growing up, I used to sit beside him and watch him smoke away the hours. Those were the days before anyone knew about the dangers of secondhand smoke or even the hazards of first hand smoke.
The Collins’ family lived next door to us in Rabbittown, and Mr. Collins also kept a pack of cigarettes handy. I believe him and my dad both preferred to enjoy their habit outdoors while mowing the lawn or tending the garden so they didn’t have to listen to their wives fussing about spilled ashes and yellowed ceilings.
I will never forget one summer day when the neighbor’s daughter and I were outside playing and searching for something to do. After spotting so many of our father’s discarded cigarette butts, we decided to gather them up in a bowl and see what was so appealing about those thin white sticks.
After scouring both yards, we had a pretty good collection of half-inch stubs and sat down under a big pine tree to inspect our treasure. We didn’t have a lighter or a match, but one by one, we put those left-over filters of our daddy’s habits into our young mouths.
We didn’t think about the fact that those cigarette butts had been lying outside for Lord knows how long and no telling how many neighborhood dogs and other animals had walked across them and did no telling what on them.
Like Eve in the Garden of Eden, we were sorely tempted and decided we just had to get a taste of that forbidden fruit. We sucked on those dirty stubs as hard as we could… savoring that small dreg of nicotine and trying to get a trace of what our fathers enjoyed so much.
We had almost gone through the entire bowl when we heard a stern voice say, “What’s in your mouths, young ladies?” On reflex, we spit out those tiny Pall Mall’s and looked up to see my mother’s face in the bedroom window on the end of our house. Her eyes were narrowed and her mouth was set in a straight line… we knew we were in deep trouble.
My smoking buddy and I jumped up and ran as hard as we could… hoping to outrun Momma and the keen hickory switch she kept on top of the refrigerator. (Those were the days when folks whipped kids, whether they were their own or not.)
Our young legs carried us down the hill and across the vacant lot where we hunkered down to catch our breaths and plan our escape to Mexico. As the sun went down, however, our fear of the dark outweighed the fear of Momma’s wrath. So, with rumbling stomachs and heads hung low, we went home to supper and to face our judgment. I went to bed that night with a full belly, stinging legs and a promise to never put a cigarette in my mouth again.
I’m glad that during my lifetime I kept my vow and never picked up the habit of smoking. But to this day, if I ever get a whiff of the pungent aroma of a burning cigarette, I still think about Daddy.... and hickory switches.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.