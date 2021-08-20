SUSAN MOORE — The Susan Moore Bulldogs opened the season in a big way again nearby rival West End, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown and scoring in all three phases in the first quarter, then holding off a West End rally attempt in the second half for a 31-12 win over the visiting Patriots, spoiling the coaching debut of Derrick Sewell.
Susan Moore’s Ramon Maldonado took the game’s opening kick, went to his left, cut back up field, and outran the entire Patriots defense for a 7-0 lead 15 seconds in the game.
After the Patriots were held to a three-and-out on their opening series the Bulldogs doubled their lead on the ensuing possession on a fourth down play as quarterback Derek Doty was pressured and hit, but found a way to get the pass away to Axel Calderon for a four-yard score.
Then the defense got in on the act, as West End’s Tyler Jones looked to throw near midfield on the next possession, but was hit on the arm from behind, sending the wobbling pass into the arms of Calderon, who raced 60 yards in front of the West End bench, making it 21-0 not even 10 minutes into the game.
“You’ve got to try to keep it positive,” West End coach Derrick Sewell said. “Bad things are going to happen and you’ve got to try and overcome them. Not to take away anything from Susan Moore, but that first half it was a story of shooting ourselves in the foot, but that’s what good teams make you do. Coach had them ready and they did a good job, and it’s hard to overcome when you put yourself in a hole like that."
The Patriots appeared ready to cut into the Susan Moore lead late in the second quarter, but Jones was pressured from behind and hit before the pass could get away, fumbling the ball into the arms of the Susan Moore defense, with the Bulldogs taking a 21-0 lead into the locker room.
The Patriots did not go quietly though, using big plays on special teams and the passing game to get on the board. Isaiah Roberson took the second half kickoff into Susan Moore territory, then after a horse collar penalty on the first series, Jones hit Jake Edwards for 22-yards down the two, where Roberson punched it in on the next play to make it 21-6. Roberson finished the game with 17 carries for 47 yards and the score.
The Bulldogs responded with a 37-yard field goal on their next drive, but the Patriots again fought back, scoring in two plays on the following drive when Jones hit Edwards on a catch and run for 44 yards, then connecting with Thad Pearce on the next play from 11 yards out in the end zone to cut it to 24-12. Jones finished the game with 114 yards through the air, with Pearce and Edwards accounting for all the receiving yards.
“I’m pleased with that,” Sewell said of the rally. “They battled back, but we’ve got to find some guys that can give us some depth to get some guys off the field, but I’m pleased with the way we responded to adversity. Some nights it’s just not you on the scoreboard, but we do have some positives we can take away.”
Unfortunately for the Patriots, they could get no closer, with the two teams trading punts on their next offensive series, before the Bulldogs ground game went to work, driving 80 yards on a drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock, capped off by Zach Reeves’ one-yard score with less than a minute left for the final margin. For the game, the Bulldogs rushed 56 times, with four players getting 10 carries or more, and totaling 281 yards as a team.
The Patriots will look to rebound next week with another road game, this time against Pleasant Valley.
