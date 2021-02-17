GUNTERSVILLE - After two days off with no practice due to inclement weather, a little bit of a slow start was expected for Wednesday night's Boaz-Guntersville sub-regional game.
But it was the Guntersville Wildcats who found their shooting touch in the second and continued to control play on the defensive end, rolling to a 64-28 win over the Pirates to advance to the regional semifinal round.
It was a balanced effort offensively for the Wildcats, with seven different players making two shots or more from the field, with senor Jerrell Williamson leading the way with a game-high 15 points, while the duo of Brandon Fussell and Cooper Davidson each added 12 points.
"It's just a good team win," Guntersville coach Brett Self said. "That's what we've prided ourselves on all year. When we've had a lot of success is when you look down at the scoresheet and you have multiple players in double figures. That's when we're playing our best basketball. That's what's made us tough this year, multiple guys can score at different times and get us into that rhythm."
The game opened slow, literally and figuratively with the Pirates hunkered down in a 2-3 zone that frustrated the Wildcats early, keeping the game within three until a late basket stretched the Guntersville lead to 12-7 at the break.
Then the Wildcats took off in the second, with six different players connecting on a shot for a 20-7 advantage and a 32-14 halftime lead.
"I think the slow start happened with this weather," Self said. "We weren't able to come in Monday or Tuesday and that really was tough for us. We took a little while to get into that rhythm and how we wanted to attack it and use driving lanes to attack the gaps. When we were able to get success, it fed off it from there."
That momentum carried into the third, where seven different players found the scoresheet, and a 17-8 advantage stretched the lead to 27, effectively putting the game out of reach.
Boaz were paced by Gael Vasquez, who connected on a trio of 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
The Pirates end their season with a 19-12 mark for the season.
Guntersville will now turn its attention to a road game against Ramsey, an 80-45 winner over Moody on Wednesday, and one of the top teams in the state regardless of class. It will be a tall task for the Wildcats, with the Rams featuring a 6-foot-10 post player committed to Mississippi State.
Self said that he hopes a challenging schedule this season, which included games against a top-ranked team from Tennessee and a number of 7A opponents late in the season will have them prepared for the challenged that awaits Friday.
"We've been watching them for a while now," Self said. "They're a really good team, well-coached, play hard, they're deep, they shoot outside and have a big 6-10 kid who's going to Mississippi State. We have our work cut out for us."
