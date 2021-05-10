On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabama will end its involvement in all federally funded unemployment compensation programs resulting from the pandemic starting June 19.
“As Alabama’s economy continues its recovery, we are hearing from more and more business owners and employers that it is increasingly difficult to find workers to fill available jobs, even though job openings are abundant,” Ivey said. “Among other factors, increased unemployment assistance, which was meant to be a short-term relief program during emergency related shutdowns, is now contributing to a labor shortage that is compromising the continuation of our economic recovery...
"We have announced the end date of our state of emergency, there are no industry shutdowns, and daycares are operating with no restrictions," Ivey said in a statement. "Vaccinations are available for all adults. Alabama is giving the federal government our 30-day notice that it’s time to get back to work.”
ADOL has reinstated the work search requirement for all claimants, which was temporarily waived during the height of the pandemic. This requires all claimants to actively search for work to remain eligible for unemployment benefits.
“We have more posted job ads now than we did in either February or March 2020,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Ads for workers in the leisure and hospitality industry are up by 73%. Overall, ads are up by nearly 40%. There are plenty of opportunities available in multiple industries in Alabama.”
Free job services are available to all Alabamians through the Alabama Career Center System, which operates 53 centers throughout the state. Services include résumé preparation, interviewing skills, job search and application assistance, vocational and educational training programs, and apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs. A listing of Career Centers can be found at labor.alabama.gov
Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) subsequently released the following statement in support of the governor's decision:
“I applaud Governor Ivey for her decision to stop additional unemployment compensation in our state,” said Scofield. “We have seen businesses both small and large failing to retain enough employees to be able to continue operating successfully. The extra money included in weekly federal unemployment benefits deters Americans from working and discourages individuals from finding work opportunities. You cannot go anywhere in my district without seeing a ‘help wanted’ sign, and I have heard from businesses of all types that they cannot find individuals who are willing to work.
“Our state has experienced a substantial amount of economic growth and development over the last several years, creating a booming economy with room for continued progress. Alabama has transformed into a pro-business, pro-growth state, competing closely with our neighboring southeastern states. Although the pandemic did bring on some unforeseen challenges that have certainly stalled economic growth, Alabama businesses and residents have proven their resiliency and determination to continue forward on a path of success.
“Gov. Ivey made the right decision by putting the best interest of our state and our people at the forefront of this executive action,” Scofield continued. “Alabamians should feel positive that our public officials are confident in the complete recovery of our state. The progress we have made since the onset of the pandemic and the perseverance of our people and leaders demonstrate that we are ready to get back to work. It is time for Alabama to remain open for business.”
