Birthdays:
Kaydence Bailee Riedlinger
Kaydence Bailee Riedlinger celebrated her 12th birthday on Aug. 13, 2021. She is the daughter of Derick Riedlinger and Anna Epperson. Gradparents are Tim Riedlinger, Pam Sanders and Van and Renae Farmer. Great-grandparents are Verlyn and Martha Riedlinger and Patsy Stephens.
Mary Elizabeth Harper
Mary Elizabeth (Davis) Harper is celebrating her 101st birthday this week. She was born September 22, 1920 in the quiet community of High Point in a farm house off Section Line Road. She was the fifth of 10 children, all born at home, to parents Thomas Morgan “Tom” Davis and Hannah “Eunice” Davis. She has one surviving sibling, Kyle Davis, of Albertville. She grew up in a time when picking cotton was the way of life for many on Sand Mountain. She worked hard on their farm and married at the young age of 15 to William “Clell” Harper of Albertville. They were married for 54 years until his death in 1989. They had four children, the late Jimmy Harper, the late Bobby Harper, Larry Harper, of Albertville and Jane (Harper) Spurlin, of Auburn, Alabama. She has 5 grandchildren-Juli (Spurlin) Davis, Dr. Corey Spurlin, Carla Harper, Josh Spurlin and Heather (Harper) Taylor along with 10 great-grandchildren. She believes her strength and grit come from hard work throughout her life and to her God-fearing values. “Times were tough back then, but more simple. Neighbors knew each other and helped each other in times of need.” She remembers a time when her home burned down and neighbors brought homemade quilts and items to help her family. “We were all in the same boat back then, just trying to survive.” When looking back on her life, she states “Hard work won’t kill you, I’m living proof of that.” She grew up attending High Point Baptist Church and later joined White Oak Baptist Church. Her faith and many prayers for her family and friends have made a lasting impact. Many prayers were most recently answered when she lived to meet her latest two great-grandchildren additions.
Twin girls, named in her honor, Mary Harper Taylor and Elizabeth Taylor were born May 17th, 2021.
“I am so thankful the Lord has spared my life all these many years to enjoy my family and He has blessed me to live to see and enjoy my great-grandchildren.”
She attributes her long life completely to God.
Ma, we love you “with all our hearts.” You are the living Proverbs 31 woman. Thank you for being an example of what it means to honor the Lord and love others well.
The impact and legacy you have blessed us with will live on for generations to come.
We hope you have the most blessed 101st birthday!
Love,
Your family.
Events:
Saturday, October 2
• Mt. Hermon Baptist Church is having a fall festival from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. The church is located at 4312 County Road 1570, Baileyton, AL 35019. Vendor spots available. Contact Linda Cullen at 256-550-2945
Ongoing
• The Union Grove Masonic Lodge will have a turkey shoot every Saturday morning starting Oct. 2 and running through Dec. 18. The shoots will begin at 9 a.m. each Saturday. A $5 donation per shot is requested. The shoot site is located across Union Grove Road from Reed Construction. For more information, call Ray Parkerson at 256-202-7008 or Neal Bolding at 256-582-6840.
• The Douglas Senior Center is now accepting new members ages 60 years or older free of charge. For more information, call 256-840-1440.
• Hospital volunteers are needed. Spots are available at Marshall North, Marshall South and Marshall Cancer Care Center. To apply, please call or email Rose Myers at 256-571-8010 or rose.myers@mmcenters.com.
• North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville announces the guest speakers for ReFresh Sundays monthly at 10:30 a.m. Chris Jones will speak on Sept. 26 and Tommy Scott will speak on Nov. 28. The church is located at 308 N. Broad St., in Albertville.
