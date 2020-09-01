Terry Winford
Chandler
Albertville
Terry Winford Chandler, 84, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, peacefully in his sleep, after a long illness.
Terry was born July 10, 1936, in Jones Chapel, Alabama. He graduated from Cullman High School in 1954 where he played basketball and baseball and held the Alabama State record for most points scored in a single basketball game (52) for a number of years.
Terry was offered a professional contract to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals but decided to accept a scholarship to play basketball and baseball at Auburn University, after graduating from Auburn in 1958, Terry was offered a contract to play basketball for the House of David Professional team, but he married and started his career as a high school teacher and coach of basketball and baseball. He went on to have a very successful career in insurance with Vulcan Life of Birmingham, where he received many awards for excellence, including being named Vice President at the age of 26.
Along the way, he had three daughters, was inducted into the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame, and retired at the age of 36 to become involved in real estate and other businesses. He remarried and had one son and started businesses in and, living the last 23 years in Albertville, where he was a member of First Baptist Church of Albertville. Terry loved God, his family and friends, and Auburn. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and sports of all kinds, especially if it involved Auburn. He loved gardening, raising cattle, raising and racing horses!
His larger than life personality and presence was much loved by all his friends and family and will be greatly missed. Through the years he was able to be a positive influence on so many in his different business ventures.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Dona Chandler.
He is survived by his brother, Trent Chandler; his loving wife, Julie Chandler; son, Win Chandler; daughters, Jennifer Stevenson, Laurie Huddleston (Bill) and Mindy Azar (Zack); grandchildren, Madelyn Snow, Emily Macgriff, Margeaux Woods, Michael Woods, Michael Azar, and Allen Azar; great-grandchildren, Hudson Snow, Ellie Snow, Luke Snow and Thomas Macgriff.
A graveside service will be held for family & friends, Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. at Memory Hill in Albertville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherds Cove Hospice in his name.
Traci Gail
Holdbrooks Madden
Boaz
Traci Gail Holdbrooks Madden, 50, of Bloodworth Road, Boaz, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at UAB Medical Center.
Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Lathamville Cemetery with Bro. Eddie Simmons and Bro. Ricky Williams officiating. Visitation was Monday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Madden was born in Marshall County on Feb. 1, 1970, to Ronald Wayne and Gail Bloodworth Holdbrooks. She was a homemaker.
Ms. Madden is survived by her sons, Ryan Madden, Jordan Madden and Garrett Madden, all of Boaz; grandchildren, Parker and Kyrie; parents, Ronnie and Gail Holdbrooks, of Boaz; brothers and sister-in-law, Chris Holdbrooks, of Brooksville, Kenny Holdbrooks, of Boaz, and Andrew and Kristen Holdbrooks, of Chelsea; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Jason Garmany, of Boaz; and special niece and nephew, Abby Garmany and Carson Garmany.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Tee and Kathleen Holdbrooks, and Walter and Lucille Bloodworth.
Honorary pallbearers were Jason Garmany, Carson Garmany, Chris Holdbrooks, Kenny Holdbrooks and Andrew Holdbrooks.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Gideon International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
David Lee Vinson
Albertville
David Lee Vinson, 87, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Family has chosen cremation. There are no services planned at this time.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Vinson; children, Jeffery Vinson, Wesley (Kay) Powell, Keith Powell, Katrina (Kevin) Shellnut, and Bo Hutchinson; many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Donald Eugene
Collins
Boaz
Donald Eugene Collins, 89, of Boaz, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Whitesboro Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark, Rev. A. D. Stephens and Anthony Golden will officiate. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Hazel Collins; children, Shelia Golden (Roger), Tammy Gray (Mike) and Kathy Bunton; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Anita Felton and Rosa Nell Amos; brother, Jackie Collins; and special friend and brother-in-law, Frank Amos.
He is preceded in death by his son, Larry Collins, parents, Gene and Verna Collins, brothers and sisters, Evalynn Collins, Nancy Morgan, Billy, Troy, Travis and Jerry Collins.
Earl Tarvin
Boaz
Earl Tarvin, 88, of Boaz, died on Aug. 28, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Services were Aug. 30 at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Donald Cotton officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughters, Joan Franks, Shelia Fuller, Connie Barton (Chris) and Shirley Gray (Allen); a son, Steve Tarvin (Sherry); brothers, James Tarvin (Joanna), Clint Tarvin (Sara) and Tommy Tarvin (Carolyn); 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
James Michael “Mike” Jenkins
Albertville
James Michael “Mike” Jenkins, 71, of Albertville, died Aug. 30, 2020, at his home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Adams Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lonnie Craft officiating, and John Pell and Travis West speaking. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Miranda Jenkins; daughters, Miranda Lynn Davidson and Crystal Lane (Corry); sons David Jenkins and Joseph Jenkins; mother, Mary Evelyn Taylor; step-mother, Kathleen Jenkins; sister, Peggy Duenas; brother, Benjie Jenkins (Deb); three grandchildren; three special grandchildren; and a special niece.
Kenneth Morgan Davis
Albertville
Kenneth Morgan Davis, 84, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his residence.
Services were Sunday, Aug. 30, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Memory Hill Cemetery with the Revs. William McClellan and Bob Hundley officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Jimmie Nell Davis; son, Steve (Hellen) Davis; daughter, Debra (David) Glover; sister, Shelby Jean (Winford) Chamblee; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
Louise Gable
Boaz
Louise Gable, age 83, of Boaz, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Grandview Hospital.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Benny Gable will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service.
Survivors include her children, Jo Ann Fields, Benson Gable, Peggy Rinehuls, Lisa Rowell (Dudley) and Elaine Reynolds (Frankie); 11 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Mary Jo Stanfield
Boaz
Mary Jo Stanfield, 74, of Boaz, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her residence.
Services were Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Whitesboro Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include brothers and sisters, Donald Stanfield (Linda), Charles Stanfield (Kathy), Randy Stanfield (Susan), and Marsha Gaskin (Dan); and host of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews
Melissa Whitehead Cochran
Albertville
Melissa Whitehead Cochran, 54, of Albertville, died Aug. 28, 2020, at her home.
Services were Monday, Aug. 31, at LifePoint Church with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Cochran; daughter, Lindsey Jefferson; sons, Derek Ellsworth (Cherae) and Tyler Cochran (Brittany); parents, James and Dovie Whitehead; brother, Kevin Whitehead; and five grandchildren.
———
