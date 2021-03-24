This year, RSVP of Etowah County has 33 volunteers who have patiently and tirelessly worked since Jan. 25 to prepare and file tax returns at eight different locations for over 1,600 taxpayers so far. All while circumstances keep changing.
RSVP has added a location in Walnut Grove; gained six volunteers from another program; two locations are in buildings that house senior nutrition centers so they are handling drop off returns only; two volunteers opted to work from home; have been stocked with hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, disinfectant wipes, masks, plexiglass desk shields; and the American Rescue Act was authorized, which retroactively made some unemployment compensation from 2020 tax exempt.
RSVP has also helped many people who don’t normally file a return get all of their stimulus payments.
RSVP has made great effort to perform this service while keeping its volunteers and clients as safe as possible, and at the same time helping taxpayers accurately file their returns and obtain tax refunds and credits that they are entitled to in a timely manner at no charge.
Following are some changes to the program people need to know:
RSVP is ending a couple locations early so that it can concentrate more effectively at its main location at the Etowah County Courthouse which operates Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sites at the Family Success Center and Walnut Grove Library will close in March.
The last day for the Family Success Center will be Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and for the Walnut Grove Library will be Wednesday, March 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Even though the filing deadline for returns has been extended until May 17, all RSVP locations will close by April 15. After that, RSVP will take appointments until May 17. Call RSVP at 256-549-8147 to make an appointment after April 15.
If you received unemployment compensation in 2020, you may know the American Rescue Act made up to $10,200 of that income non-taxable. That means whether or not you had taxes taken out of your unemployment, your federal tax refund or amount due may have changed.
This helped many people, but it meant volunteers had to wait until RSVP’s software updated and clients’ returns were corrected. The good news is that the IRS has fixed this - so taxpayers and tax preparers don’t have to do a thing for federal returns.
Federal and state refund or amount due will be different, so if RSVP prepared your taxes, please call us if you have questions or to get a corrected copy of your return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.