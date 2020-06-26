During the Marshall County School Boards last meeting Thursday, June 18, the board approved the donation of surplus equipment from its Child Nutrition Program Equipment to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.
Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the equipment included a cooler, refrigerators and other kitchen appliances, the majority of which will come from Brindlee Mountain Primary, which was hit with an EF2 in January.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the sheriff’s office plans to use the equipment to remodel its kitchen area and to supplement its current appliances in the event of future expansion.
In other business, the board:
•Approved the agenda for the June 18 board meeting.
•Approved the minutes from the June 11 board meeting.
•Approve a local Vehicle Fleet Renewal Program, utilizing state funds, in accordance with state bid laws.
•Approved the purchase of a dump truck according to the state bid list.
•Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations
1. Nicole Carroll, teacher, Asbury High School, resignation effective immediately.
2. Renee Fraley, teacher, Asbury High School, resignation effective immediately.
B. Leave of Absence (LOA)
1. Christina Brooks, teacher, Asbury High School, maternity LOA, Aug. 5 - Oct. 5, 2020.
C. New Employees
1. Gene Burchfield, Marshall County math improvement specialist, Marshall County Schools, effective July 1.
2. Marissa Emory, teacher, DAR Middle School, effective school year 2020-2021.
3. Cody Rowell, contract principal, Asbury Elementary School, two-year probationary contract beginning July 1.
