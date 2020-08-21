Marshall County
Aug. 12
Tasha Vreeland, 31, of Horton, was charged with failure-to-appear.
Christopher Tedder, 38, of Blountsville, was charged with damaging state property by a convict.
Lacy Baraglia, 30, of Arab, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a bondsman process warrant.
Jerry Henry, 33, of Oneonta, was charged with hold for Blount County.
Betty Martin, 62, of Arab, was charged with possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Joshua Smith, 32, of Albertville, was charged with shoplifting.
Kasey Cormier, 31, of Horton, was charged with entering a vehicle, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, third-degree escape, third-degree criminal mischief and buying/receiving stolen property.
Makayla Daniels, 20, of Union Grove, was charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
Rex Wonders, 33, of Arab, was charged with failure-to-appear.
Alexis Rainwater, 19, of Scottsboro, was charged with simple assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
John Pritchett, 65, of Grant, was charged with failure-to-appear and of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Garry Swords, 34, of Albertville,was charged with simple assault, harassment, reckless endangerment and non-payment of parental support.
Jamie Collins, 44, of Dutton, was charged with failure-to-appear
Troy Keck, 51, of Albertville, was charged with DUI.
Aug. 13
Randall Works, 60, of Albertville, was charged with obstructing justice by using a false identification.
Aug. 14
Aaron Justice, 29, of New Hope, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Amber Walters, 32, of Gadsden, was charged with methamphetamine possession.
Jesse Bohanon, 36, of Guntersville, was charged with burglary of a residence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary Angeles, 39, of Guntersville, was charged with burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mellissa Lyczewski, 42, of Horton,was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Clarence Holt, 60, of Scottsboro, was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and third-degree assault.
Gary Cassels, 42, of Albertville, was charged with two theft of articles from an auto.
Amber Walters, 32, of Gadsden, was charged with a methamphetamine possession.
Alvie Gwathney Jr., 53, of Grant, was charged with a third-degree domestic violence.
Aug. 15
Laura Swearengin, 27, of Gadsden, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Grady Graben, 40, of Albertville, was charged with a probation violation.
Deshan Boyd, 36, of Kingsport, Tennessee., was charged with a fugitive from justice warrant.
Aug. 16
Amanda Hollis, 37, of Albertville, was charged with failure-to-appear.
Brandon Ott, 34, of Huntsville, was charged with giving false identification to law enforcement officers.
Karissa Lecroy, 20, of Albertville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rhonda Deckman, 45, of New Hope, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 17
Austin Nixon, 24, of Horton, was charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Morgan Gradwell, 30, of Huntsville, was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Aug. 18
David Floyd, 51, of Huntsville, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
Erica Biddle, 28, of Boaz, was charged with a probation violation.
George Freer, 35, of Somerville, was charged with forgery and possession of a forged instrument.
Robert Williamson, 43, of Boaz, was charged with a probation violation.
Justin Morgan, 41, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Jaylee Brothers, 33, of Albertville,was charged with a five-day sanction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.