After verifying all provisional ballots, the town of Geraldine will be forced to hold a runoff election between Stanley Rooks and Joseph “Joey” Satterfield for a place on the town council. 

The verified results for the municipal election are: 

Mayor-

John “Chuck” Ables, unopposed 

Council, At Large -

Those who received a majority vote and were elected:

Tim Gilbert

Tony Taylor

Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt

Scott Tarrant

