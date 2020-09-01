After verifying all provisional ballots, the town of Geraldine will be forced to hold a runoff election between Stanley Rooks and Joseph “Joey” Satterfield for a place on the town council.
The verified results for the municipal election are:
Mayor-
John “Chuck” Ables, unopposed
Council, At Large -
Those who received a majority vote and were elected:
Tim Gilbert
Tony Taylor
Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt
Scott Tarrant
