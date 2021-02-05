Wade Morrow received surprise thanks Tuesday night for his longtime work and support with Marshall Christian School.
Morrow, the Chairman of the MCS School Board, retired late last year after serving 15 years on the board. He is also credited with being one of the main forces behind the foundation of the school at Brashers Chapel Methodist Church in 2006.
“Of all the things I’ve done, this has been the most rewarding,” Morrow said in front of a packed gym between junior varsity and varsity basketball games Tuesday.
“Every class and every child has received a Christian education here that will last them a lifetime.
“I will never forget that. I appreciate all of you.”
Morrow worked with former Brashers Chapel Pastors Michael Hollingsworth and Bobby Bentley to establish the school, opening its doors to 17 students in 2006. At that time, classes for kindergarten through fourth grade were available.
Over time, the school grew to become home to more than 200 students today. The first high school graduating class received diplomas in 2014.
Humble beginnings
The idea for Marshall Christian School began with a conversation at the Food Basket restaurant with former Brashers Chapel Pastors Michael Hollingsworth and Bobby Bentley, and Brashers Chapel Chairman of Deacons Wade Morrow.
The men decided not only could a fully accredited kindergarten through 12th grade Christian school exist in Marshall County, but it should exist.
The idea was not new. The church’s leaders had a history of wanting to one day sponsor a Christian School.
After diligent prayer and discussion with church leaders, the idea was presented to the body of the church and approval was given to begin what is now known as Marshall Christian School.
Miachael Hollingsworth was elected as an associate pastor in charge of the project. After the initial school board was selected, work began on setting standards of excellence enjoyed by nearly 200 students today.
Hollingworth stepped away from MCS after helping the school through its infancy.
“Ironically, there had been a public school there at one time,” Morrow said. “My wife attended a two-room school called Brashers Chapel School.
“There’s always been a vision for a Christian School in Marshall County and it came to pass here. We’ve been blessed.
“Today, we have students who graduated from here in colleges across the country.”
Randy Baugh was tapped to fill the vacant seat left by Morrow on the school board.
“There is no way anyone can fill his shoes,” Baugh said.
“I came on the board a few months ago when Wade asked me. He has done so much for this school and community. It is quite an honor to be asked to serve.
“He is an icon. He had a vision and saw it through to what we see here today. He’s been a big inspiration in this church.”
Giving thanks
Several members of Brashers Chapel Church and Marshall Christian School were on hand to thank Morrow for his dedication, time and support for the school.
He was presented a plaque of thanks by Shane Davis and former MCS administrator and current teacher Roy Bryant. Davis, the current chairman of the board, and his family have been lifelong friends with Morrow.
“I’ve known Wade for many years as a long-term board member,” Davis said. “MCS was a vision of Wade’s and his son, Shannon. Without their vision and financial support, MCS would be what it is today.
“It an honor to present this to you for what you’ve done for us.”
Fellow MCS Board of Education member Joanie Jones said although Morrow has faced more than his share of trials and tribulations over the years, he relied on his faith to get him through the tough times.
“HE’s been through so much in his life and yet he is still so positive and upbeat and such a supporter of all causes,” Jones said.
“You could see Wade at the grocery store, at church or in the fields and he would always be the same upbeat, positive, friendly Wade. He was just that way. He is a blessing and inspiration to us all.”
