Due to heightened vulnerability and visitation restrictions, nursing home residents have been among the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders. However, the staff at Albertville Nursing Home found a way to celebrate their residents and let them visit their loved ones all while remaining socially distanced.
Led by an Albertville police escort, a line of nearly 100 cars, trucks and minivans full of residents’ family members paraded through the nursing home parking lot Tuesday afternoon, April 28, as a way to let them know they have not been forgotten.
“It was very, very touching,” Tammy Fussel, Community Education Liaison, said. “We had family members crying in their cars … I thought it went very well.”
In addition to the parade participants, which included an Albertville firetruck bringing up the rear, Fussell said the nursing home’s Facebook post about the parade had been seen by more than 18,000 people.
“That’s a record for us,” she said.
Many of the nursing home residents had not seen a family member in more than six weeks due to the pandemic, she said.
“We think that nursing homes will not go back to any kind of normalcy for quite some time,” Fussell said. “This was a major undertaking to get [the parade] done. Of course, if they have to go a longer length of time … we would certainly look at doing that again.”
She said no one knows how long quarantine conditions will last and she hopes families will be patient and understanding in the meantime.
“We don’t really have a clue on that, but we’re asking families to bear with us,” she said.
The nursing home has been allowing residents to connect with their family members through video chat as well as window visits, where visitors can come to the facility in person and speak with their loved one while remaining six feet apart outside a window.
