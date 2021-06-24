A Boaz man walked away from what looked like a catastrophic wreck Thursday morning in Albertville.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Larry Hethcox, of Alabama 168, Boaz, was driving a 2010 Lexus ES southbound on Alabama 205 when he drove under the trailer of a 2017 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer.
The semi, driven by Hugh Baker, of Egypt Road, Boaz, was attempting to turn off Adams Drive onto Alabama 205 when Hethcox crashed into the trailer.
Witnesses reported Hethcox was driving at a high rate of speed.
Hethcox refused medical treatment at the scene. His car was towed from the scene.
No citations were issued, Smith said.
The accident occurred at about 6:30 a.m.
Alabama 205 was closed while police investigated the accident and the vehicles removed from the scene.
