This is a super simple 30-minute meal that takes only nine ingredients to make. It can also be easily doubled to feed a crowd or if you want leftovers for a couple of nights during the week. The best way to reheat this dish is on the stove top in a pot with a little extra half-and-half splashed in.
Creole Chicken Alfredo
Ingredients:
1 lb. chicken, cubed into bite size pieces
1 small onion, diced
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons creole seasoning — I prefer Tony Chachere’s.
1 lb. penne pasta, cooked
1 cup half-and-half
1 cup heavy cream
½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
Smoked paprika for topping
Directions:
1. Place chicken and onion in a bowl, coat with creole seasoning and let marinate for 10 minutes.
2. Place oil and crushed red pepper into a pan on medium heat. Let the crushed red pepper cook in the oil about 3 minutes.
3. Once your chicken and onion have marinated, add it to the pan.
4. Sauté until the chicken is cooked through.
5. Add the heavy cream, half-and-half, and Parmesan cheese into the pan.
6. Once the Parmesan cheese is melted and the sauce has reduced by about one-third, add in the pasta. Stir everything together and top each serving with a little sprinkle of smoked paprika.
Enjoy!
Lifelong resident of Marshall County, Rachel Marion is Program Coordinator of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. She is married to Tom Marion and lives in Arab with their two dogs, Hector and Lola. She has an expansive cookbook collection, follows dozens of food blogs and when she isn’t cooking, she is thinking about cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.