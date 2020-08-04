Jerry Battles has announced he will run for election for Boaz City Council, Place 3 on Aug. 25, 2020. Battles has previously served four terms on the Boaz City Council. He has the experience to help lead Boaz into the future.
Battles and his wife, Maxine, have owned and operated Twilight Monument Company for more than 40 years in Boaz.
Battles is a graduate of Gadsden High School. After graduation, Battles entered the U.S. Army here he earned the rank of Sergeant.
Battles is a business man here in Boaz and a family man. He and Maxine have three daughters and a son, along with 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The past four years Battles has been involved in serving the citizens of Boaz. He served on the Boaz Planning Commission Board until he was moved to the Boaz Housing Authority Board, which he is still currently serving.
Battles loves Boaz and wants to do what he can to help all of the citizens and Boaz move forward.
Battles wants to assure all the citizens of Boaz that he will work hard for everyone. Due to COVID-19, “I will not get to meet everyone like I would like. Please understand it is for the safety of us all. Please feel free to call me. I humbly ask for your vote and support on Aug. 25 for Boaz City Council Place 3.”
