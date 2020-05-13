Matt Harris received a nice day-late birthday present May 5.
The 39-year-old was approved as the new football coach of Gaston High School at the Etowah County Board of Education meeting.
This is the first chance for Harris to lead his own program.
“It’s exciting,” Harris said. “It’s a challenge. I know it’s going to be a challenge. It’s something I’ve been working towards my whole career. I can’t wait to get in there, get to work and get to know the kids.”
Harris will take over for Swane Morris, who resigned in February and now is the defensive coordinator at Pierce County High School in Georgia.
Morris coached the Bulldogs from 2001-09 and 2013-19 with a combined record of 100-82 and 12 playoff appearances in 16 seasons.
The Bulldogs traditionally are a yearly playoff team but have fallen on tough times in recent seasons. After only missing the playoffs once from 2002-2016, Gaston has won a combined two games in the last three seasons.
“Gaston has always had a strong history,” Harris said. “Coach Morris obviously is a legend. It excites me to have the opportunity to go in and build something from the ground up.”
Gaston Principal Tammy George said it was a rigorous interview process to find the right fit for the football program.
“Matt, when he came in, seemed true to the school,” George said. “He had good character. We thought he would be a good mentor to our students. .... He had a personality that we thought would work well with our young men.”
Harris was the co-offensive coordinator at Sardis in 2019. It was the first time he was a coordinator. He spent the last six years (2014-19) with the Lions working for Gene Hill.
Harris helped Sardis win the Region 7 championship in its last season in Class 4A in 2017. The Lions finished 7-4 that season.
In 2019, the Lions gained their first state playoff berth as a Class 5A program by finishing third in Region 6.
The offense Harris co-coordinated with Clay Wright produced a 1,000-yard passer in quarterback Jay Owens (1,629 yards and 15 touchdown passes) and tight end Jacob Hopper, who caught 46 passes for 558 yards and eight touchdowns. He signed with South Alabama.
Luke Morris was Sardis’ leading rusher in 2019 with 765 yards. He missed three games due to surgery.
Before joining Sardis, the West End graduate was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Boaz and Locust Fork. He also worked a stint in the private sector as a sales representative for The Reporter.
(Reporter sports editor Shannon J. Allen contributed to this article).
