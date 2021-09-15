Another week of prep football rankings, another week of Fyffe and Guntersville continuing to hold steady in their sports for the week.
As has been the case since the preseason poll, the Fyffe Red Devils continue to hold down the No. 1 spot in the 3A rankings, sitting at 3-0 after escaping Sylvania last Friday in at 16-13 thriller that came down to the game's final play. Fyffe has won 48-straight games, and will look to make it 49 in a row on Thursday night when they host Brindlee Mountain.
While Fyffe holds steady in the top spot, for the third consecutive week Guntersville sits at No. 8 in the 5A poll. The Wildcats sit at 3-1 on the season after rolling over Crossville last week, 58-0, and will hit the road this Friday for a Marshall County showdown with Douglas, who is also 3-1 this season.
Voting for the weekly prep football polls is compiled by a collection of sports writers from across the state voting for the Top-10 in each classification.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 4-0; 264
2. Hoover; 4-0; 195
3. Auburn; 4-0; 174
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-0; 156
5. Central-Phenix City; 4-0; 132
6. Theodore; 4-0; 113
7. James Clemens; 4-0; 81
8. Enterprise; 4-0; 65
9. Oak Mountain; 4-0; 51
10. Fairhope; 3-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Baker (3-1) 1, Daphne (1-2) 1, Prattville (3-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Spanish Fort (20); 4-0; 258
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 4-0; 199
3. Pinson Valley (1); 3-1; 178
4. Briarwood; 4-0; 151
5. Mountain Brook; 4-0; 129
6. Hartselle; 4-0; 108
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-1; 68
8. McAdory; 4-0; 63
9. Opelika; 2-2; 53
10. Helena; 4-0; 37
Others receiving votes: Homewood (3-1) 4, Jackson-Olin (3-0) 2, Pelham (3-1) 2, Hueytown (3-1) 1, Northridge (4-0) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (20); 4-0; 256
2. Pleasant Grove (2); 3-0; 200
3. Central-Clay Co.; 4-0; 178
4. Leeds; 4-0; 146
5. Faith-Mobile; 3-1; 119
6. Alexandria; 3-0; 111
7. Russellville; 4-0; 94
8. Guntersville; 3-1; 58
9. UMS-Wright; 3-1; 57
10. Greenville; 4-0; 20
Others receiving votes: Parker (4-0) 9, St. Paul's (1-3) 3, Andalusia (2-2) 2, Ardmore (4-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Handley (20); 2-0; 255
2. Madison Aca. (2); 3-1; 187
3. Vigor; 4-0; 170
4. American Chr.; 3-1; 146
5. Gordo; 3-1; 140
6. Bibb Co.; 4-0; 98
7. Williamson; 2-2; 63
8. West Limestone; 2-1; 48
9. Northside; 3-1; 42
10. Central-Florence; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Anniston (3-1) 17, Etowah (2-1) 12, Brooks (4-0) 9, Hamilton (4-0) 9, Straughn (4-0) 9, Cherokee Co. (2-1) 7, Mobile Chr. (2-1) 5, Cleburne Co. (4-0) 4, Jacksonville (2-2) 4, St. Michael (2-1) 3, West Blocton (4-0) 3, St. James (3-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (20); 3-0; 258
2. Piedmont (2); 3-0; 200
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-0; 180
4. Plainview; 3-0; 148
5. Flomaton; 3-0; 131
6. Trinity; 4-0; 86
7. Montgomery Aca.; 3-1; 84
8. Slocomb; 2-1; 49
9. Bayside Aca.; 3-1; 31
10. Opp; 3-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-2) 21, Winfield (4-0) 13, T.R. Miller (3-1) 12, Thomasville (2-1) 5, Lauderdale Co. (4-0) 3, Ohatchee (2-2) 2, Saks (3-1) 2, Excel (2-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 3-1; 248
2. Lanett (3); 3-1; 204
3. Spring Garden (2); 3-0; 180
4. Clarke Co.; 2-1; 147
5. Elba; 3-1; 100
6. Falkville; 3-1; 80
7. Sand Rock; 3-0; 62
8. Ariton; 4-0; 56
9. Geneva Co.; 2-1; 55
10. G.W. Long; 2-0; 45
Others receiving votes: Leroy (3-0) 28, Addison (3-1) 19, Abbeville (1-2) 11, Midfield (3-0) 5, Ranburne (3-1) 5, Colbert Co. (3-1) 4, Luverne (2-0) 3, B.B. Comer (2-2) 1, Cottonwood (2-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (18); 2-0; 249
2. Sweet Water (3); 3-0; 202
3. Pickens Co. (1); 3-0; 185
4. Maplesville; 4-0; 156
5. Millry; 3-0; 130
6. Loachapoka; 2-0; 105
7. Keith; 4-0; 64
8. Decatur Heritage; 2-2; 54
9. Notasulga; 4-0; 50
10. Wadley; 4-0; 21
Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (3-1) 18, Cedar Bluff (2-1) 10, Samson (3-1) 5, Meek (3-1) 2, Winterboro (3-1) 2, Gaylesville (3-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Escambia Aca. (22); 4-0; 264
2. Autauga Aca.; 3-0; 195
3. Pike Liberal Arts; 3-1; 173
4. Chambers Aca.; 4-0; 153
5. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 2-1; 124
6. Glenwood; 2-2; 100
7. Sparta; 3-0; 66
8. Jackson Aca.; 4-0; 42
9 (tie). Bessemer Aca.; 1-2; 37
9 (tie). Morgan Aca.; 2-1; 37
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (2-2) 19, Crenshaw Chr. (2-1) 15, Patrician (1-2) 12, Banks Aca. (3-1) 5, Lee-Scott (1-2) 5, Monroe Aca. (1-2) 5, Edgewood (3-1) 2.
