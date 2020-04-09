Two workers from ColorMasters in Albertville were confirmed to have COVID-19.
After receiving multiple phone calls from concerned citizens, The Reporter reached out to the company to verify what steps were being taken to handle the situation.
ColorMasters co-owner and CFO Dennis Hicks said two workers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus within the last two weeks.
According to the latest health mandate handed down by the state, “any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 — other than institutionalized persons — shall be quarantined to their place of residence for a period of 14 days after receiving positive test results. Any person quarantined pursuant to this provision shall not leave their place of residence for any reason other than to seek necessary medical treatment.”
“They’re doing well,” Hicks said of the workers’ condition. “We expect them to be back at work within the next few days.”
He said both cases were “very isolated incidents.”
ColorMasters is a flexible packaging manufacturer with several locations within the community, mainly working with towel and tissue, pet foods, food and beverages, lawn and garden materials, home goods and personal care products.
While local residents have expressed fear of the virus spreading by items the company packages, Hicks said not to worry.
“We’ve been proactive in following all the OSHA guidelines, spacing guidelines and keeping up our sanitizing program,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to protect our employees and our customers from this and other illnesses, like the flu, too.”
Hicks said the problem is when employees leave work, go to the grocery store and/or interact with others — things beyond his company’s control.
“If you’re an essential worker for an essential business like we are, it’s important to be really careful of where you go and what you’re doing,” he said.
(9) comments
I'm wondering why colormasters is an essential workplace?
And the article said that colormaster said the 2 workers are doing fine and expect them to be back at work in a couple of days..really? If that is the case then they must of tested positive at least 10 to 12 days ago and they are now just releasing this information....
I work for a label printing company. We are deemed essential because we produce FOOD LABELS and you have to have nutrition facts on them ordered by USDA. Instead of tearing the owner apart know that everyone is doing their best to prevent this from spreading. Think about what's considered essential businesses when you are buying your must haves.
The company is not prepared at all since they do not have a hand sanitizer, they do not provide masks, they do not have disinfecting wipes and they still dare to say that it is the fault of the employee. 🤔🤔🤔
And in that type of job there can be no 6ft social distancing since the job requires employees to work less than 6ft away. 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
Everything you just said is wrong i work there.
I understand people have concerns but life has to go on and people have to work. Please understand from an operations standpoint. We can't just sit by and want for handouts. Businesses are closing for good all over the country.
Exactly most of us dont grow and hunt our own food anymore we go to a groxery store and buy it. People think it was bad when everyone was panic buying everything up. If every essential business shutdown for 2 weeks there might not be anything to replace those empty thats when things would really get crazy.
Ive talked to more than a few former coworkers at Colormasters and while I cant speak for whats been said at a corporate level... More than a couple of workers have said that Ms Cromwell essentially told them ' get back to work if you want a job ' .
There was Cornovirus positive employee's at the chicken place in Albertville, didn't see ugliness about that. Colormasters is a good company that cares. I was told by employee's that there was hand sanitizer is on walls!! Right before you enter the plant floor, maybe these employees need to be more aware of where they are.
I work at Colormaster more precise master extrusion we have been provided masks and there are hand sanitizing stations at every exit and entrance and at every line and theyve always been there. From what ive been told anyone experiencing any symptoms is recommended they go get tested and stay home until results come back. I cant speak for everyone but im glad to be working and not stuck at home. We are essential business and people should be thankful there are all kinds of people out there working risking themselves and their family in order to keep society going.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.