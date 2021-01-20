With 139,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Alabama as of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease control still shows Alabama ranking at the bottom on a per capita basis when it comes to distributing the vaccine. However, Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Red Hill) said that isn't that case or at least doesn't tell the whole story.
At a Boaz Rotary Club meeting Wednesday, Scofield pushed back against assertions that Alabama ranked lowest among states in terms of its rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We’ve seen a lot of how Alabama is dead last; we are being told that is not the case,” he said.
He did acknowledge the delays in getting people the vaccine; a problem he said stems from a lack of supply.
“We’re definitely not last. Our issue — and it’s really not just an Alabama issue; it is a national issue — is supply. We are not receiving the doses that we should. “
Scofield said distribution of Alabama's current doses has been going well. The Alabama Department of Public Health recently announced it would add roughly 200 more vaccination locations statewide by the end of this week.
“Outlets are growing, but it doesn’t really matter how many outlets we have if we don’t have the vaccine. That is the problem,” he said.
Scofield said Alabama’s first round allocation of 640,150 doses, which it is on target to receive by the end of January, won’t be enough to cover those eligible for the vaccine under phase 1a, which includes nearly 700,000 law enforcement officers, first responders and people 75 years old or older.
“Alabama currently has approximately 676,000 people in Alabama who qualify to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but since our state is allocated only around 50,000-60,000 primary doses each week, the supply is not available to reach these numbers at this time,” the ADPH stated Tuesday.
While many people await their first dose, Scofield said he was also worried about their second shot — both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine require two shots with a waiting period in between.
“What I’m really worried about is people’s second doses based on the supply that we are getting,” he said. “The numbers don’t really add up. Hopefully that’s going to change. We’re being told that it’s going to be ramped up, but it is a daunting task.”
Scofield said based on what he’s seen, he believed Marshall County was getting its fair share of the vaccine, which the ADPH distributes to counties based on population size. He said he’s spoken with the local mayors and county commission about upcoming efforts to add more vaccination clinics around the county.
“The [ADPH] reached out to us and asked if the cities and county would provide some funding for additional nursing units,” Scofield said. “...We want to make sure we have all the staffing that we need, but we still have a supply problem… I know on the local level, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we have the resources to make sure people are getting the vaccine if they want the vaccine.”
During the last Marshall County Commission meeting on Jan. 13, the commission approved paying $17,472 of a total $87,360 to help staff those clinics. The remaining funds will be split among the county’s four cities.
