This article was written by a Douglas High School student.
Here at Douglas High School, we have a club, which formed a few years ago is known to most as the AV Club.
In the AV Club, members use their knowledge of graphic design, publication, and video editing to help portray some of the many activities at Douglas High School. Members of the club help design flyers, emblems and advertisements for school sports and events using their knowledge of the multimedia world. The club is also known for helping members of the staff and student body when a tech problem is encountered. The AV Club is known best for the YouTube channel we created a few years ago. On our YouTube channel, we post videos of several activities and events that take place at our school throughout the year. To be an active involved member in the club requires the skills gained by taking the multimedia courses available at Douglas High School.
All clubs often have a sponsor, to help with any expenses that may encounter as well as help maintain the club. The sponsor of the Douglas High School AV Club since the beginning is the teacher for our available elective multimedia courses, Mrs. Wendi Cochran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.