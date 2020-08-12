The Douglas Lady Eagles are getting ready to hit the court for the 2020 volleyball season under new head coach Audry Glitzer.
Glitzer graduated from Douglas in 2014 where she was a multi-sport athlete. She represented the Lady Eagles on both the volleyball and basketball courts as well as the softball field. She accepted her new position with Douglas in June after working at Albertville City Schools for two years.
“It’s very exciting to be back around friends and family again,” Glitzer said. “I loved Albertville but the chance to come back home was too good to pass up. It really doesn’t feel like I even graduated.”
The Lady Eagles began summer practice in July as they prepare for their first match at Collinsville on Aug. 20.
“We’ve got a really good group of girls on this team,” she said. “They really play well as a team and work well together. It’s been a good summer so far.”
Glitzer’s assistant is varsity girls basketball coach Adam Lawrence. Glitzer serves as Lawrence’s assistant during basketball season.
“Coach Lawrence has been a huge help since I started,” Glitzer said. “I had a lot to get used to when it comes to being a head coach, and he’s helped me through it. We both have a good relationship with the girls because most of them play basketball too.”
Glitzer feels like this year’s team has a chance to compete at a high level. She said learning the ropes as a head coach has been tough but she is looking forward to playing.
“We’ve got some really good setters and our hitters are good on this team,” she concluded. “It’s definitely been a learning experience for me so far. The past two years, I’ve supported the head coach’s decision and now I make the decisions. It’s nerve racking but I’ve got a good team and good help from coach Lawrence.”
