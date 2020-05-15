This is article an opinion editorial.
Wednesday, a few days after Gov. Ivey eased restrictions on businesses across the state to further reopen Alabama’s economy, we asked readers, “how soon will you return to dine in a restaurant?” The response was quite mixed.
Of the 361 readers that responded to the survey question, 130 (36%) voted “It’s going to take me a while to feel comfortable, regardless of case numbers.”
Eighty-six (23.8%) said they would immediately return to dining in restaurants or already had. There were 78 (21.6%) who voted “I’d like to see fewer cases before I start dining in and being around others.” To round out the response, 67 (18.6%) said “Maybe in a few days once everything calms down.”
With the majority of poll participants choosing to be cautious, we hope this is an accurate reflection of the entire community’s outlook.
Though many restrictions have been lifted, the threat of COVID-19 isn’t over. In fact, the amount of cases confirmed continues to rise on Sand Mountain.
A sum of 11,101 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Alabama, according to the ADPH as of Friday, May 15, at 7:30 a.m.
In the last 14 days, 2,899 cases had been confirmed out of 77,051 total tests taken.
Marshall County has confirmed a sum of 599 cases of COVID-19 out of 4,137 total tests and nine deaths; DeKalb County has confirmed 185 cases out of 1,825 tests and two deaths; Etowah County has confirmed 198 cases out of 3,051 tests and 10 deaths; and Blount County has confirmed 45 cases out of 1,076 tests.
While its important to support our local businesses, it is imperative that we remain diligent and continue to practice social distancing, wear masks and just be careful.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
