ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Samford women’s basketball team scored the final seven points of the game to come from behind for a 59-54 win over UNC Greensboro in the championship game of the Southern Conference Tournament Sunday afternoon at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
With the win, Samford earned the SoCon’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs’ record improved to 18-14, while UNCG fell to 23-9.
The victory marked Samford’s third SoCon Tournament title and third NCAA Tournament bid. The Bulldogs previously accomplished the feat in 2011 and 2012.
Former Albertville star Katie Allen is a redshirt junior for the Bulldogs. She’s averaging 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season.
Natalie Armstrong, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, led the Bulldogs with 20 points and seven rebounds.
Charity Brown had 14 points and four assists. Shauntai Battle added 12 points and seven rebounds.
The women’s NCAA Tournament field was announced Monday night.
