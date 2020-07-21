A Guntersville man faces murder charges in connection to a fight July 10 at the Guntersville American Legion.
A verbal argument and ensuing fight between Andrew William Norwood, 26, and Rodney Wayne Cowan, 65, both of Guntersville, began just before 11 p.m. July 11. Cowan was left fighting for his life, but later died July 12 forcing Guntersville Police to upgrade charges to murder.
Guntersville Police and Guntersville Fire medics got a call about 11 p.m. July 10 that a patron at the Legion had fallen and hit his head.
“That’s the call everyone was responding to, including us,” Guntersville Police Chief Peterson said.
Early the next morning, police received information from medical personnel that the injured man had been assaulted in addition to hitting his head.
“We gathered information from the doctor and his medical diagnosis and developed a suspect,” Peterson said. In consultation with the District Attorney’s office, Guntersville Police investigators obtained warrants for assault 2nd degree, a felony charge that indicates serious physical injury but no weapon involved.
Then on July 12, police learned that the victim had died. The Marshall County coroner’s office authorized an autopsy.
Autopsy results led the DA’s office to upgrade the assault charge to a murder charge.
Andrew William Norwood, 26, of Guntersville, was arrested and booked in to the Marshall County Jail on July 17. He was released later that day on a $100,000 bond. He was previously charged with assault on July 11 and released on a $25,000 bond.
