Obituaries for Nov. 25, 2020

Doylene Webb Taylor
Albertville
Doylene Webb Taylor, aged 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home in Albertville, AL.
Doylene was born on Oct. 29, 1933, in Guin, AL, to the late Vander E. Webb and Eva Lucindy Flippo Webb. She often reminisced about her peaceful childhood on a farm as the eldest of six children who helped to harvest a bounty of crops. Religious faith was a central part of family life. She played piano in a local church and later in life would still play a boogie-woogie, her manicured nails tapping joyfully on the keys. Doylene’s greatest loves were her family and pets. She was enthralled by the beauty of flowers and was an accomplished gardener, and was proud of her tomatoes and other edibles too, as well as the beautiful home she created. Doylene was a compassionate, beautiful, generous, loving woman, and she will be missed terribly.
Along with her parents, Doylene is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Taylor, a son, David Lee Hallman, two brothers, William Eugene Webb and James L. Webb, and a grandson, Noah James Rimlinger. She is survived by her children Denise Eddy Rimlinger (Jim) of Moreland, GA; Deirdre Rae Hallman (Erik Hoffman) of Oakland, CA; Donald Ray Hallman, Jr. (Paula) of Columbus, OH; grandchildren Ami Hicks (Elliot), Allison Bryant (Dana) and Adam Moss (Lindsey); 12 great-grandchildren; her sisters Sheryl Wilds (Nathan) and Edris Pledger (Ken); and a brother, Gerald Webb (Frankie).
A graveside celebration of Doylene’s life took place on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan, GA, with Pastor Todd Slade officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Doylene’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org or the ASPCA at ASPCA.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Evelyn Bell
Pine Ridge
Evelyn Bell, 66, of Pine Ridge, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Hospice Care of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Geraldine Funeral Home with Bros. Cates Noles and Thomas Frost officiating. Burial was in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a daughter, Ralene Miller; mother, Alene Smith; sisters, Anita Cobb and Arlene Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
Harriet Ann Varwig
Boaz
Harriet Ann Varwig, 92, of Boaz, died at her home, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Her family has chosen cremation; no service has been planned at this time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, William Fethke (Nancy), Georgia Ayers, Francis Webb, Robert Gerald Webb and Lillian Bowers; and sister, Lucille Currie.
Kathryn Lester
Boaz
Kathryn Lester, 87, of Boaz, died Nov. 19, 2020, at her son’s residence.
Graveside services were Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Bethsaida Cemetery with Bro. Chris Watkins and Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Debra Lester, of Crossville; daughter and son-in-law, Agatha and Michael Crow, of Montgomery, nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wilma Teal, of Collinsville.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Kindred Hospice, 700 Highway 75 North, Albertville, AL 35951.
Pauline M. Bruce
Albertville
April 8, 1926 – Nov. 22, 2020.
Pauline Mitchell Bruce, known to all who loved her as Ms. Polly, was born in Anniston, Alabama. Polly grew up on a farm with her parents and six siblings. She left school at 17 to work in a parachute factory during WWII. A few years later, she was set up on a date with a handsome soldier named James Bruce. Jim was the love of her life, and they were soon married. Their son, James Michael, was born in 1951.
In 1957, the family moved to Albertville. They joined Mount Calvary Baptist Church, where Polly was an active member, teaching the preschool Sunday school class and serving on the Women’s Auxiliary. She dearly loved Mount Calvary and her church family.
Polly had an entrepreneurial spirit, and in 1967 she purchased Merle Norman Cosmetics in Boaz. Merle Norman was her passion, and Polly had a gift for making her customers feel special. Her friends and regular customers knew the little table in the back of Merle Norman was a place to share coffee and good conversation. She charged for the make-up, but the wise counsel was free. Polly loved her job and often joked that it was the secret to her youthful appearance and boundless energy. After an illness in 2018, she somewhat grudgingly agreed to reduce her work week from six days to five.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Walter and Euna Mae Mitchell; sisters, Lyda Mitchell and Della Robinette; brothers, James Mitchell and Eugene Mitchell; her husband Jim; and her son Phillip Wayne.
She is survived by her son, James Michael Bruce, and, daughter-in-law Joani Yarbrough; her beloved niece, Janice Bruce Callaway; her brothers, Norman Mitchell (Jackie) and Gorden Mitchell (Ruth); her grandchildren, Whitney Yarborough (Brent), Mitchell Bruce (Brenne), Evan Bruce (Lindsey), and Lacy Robinson (Russell); her great-grandchildren, Naveah, Grayson, William, Reed, and Elora; and many nieces and nephews. Polly and Elora developed a special bond over their shared love of playing dress up.
Her family wishes to thank her close friends, Tommy and Carol Langley, Ken and Linda Formby, and Donna Bruce. Due to pandemic concerns, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Calvary Baptist Church, or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Tyrone “Butch”
Wilson
Albertville
Tyrone “Butch” Wilson, 66, of Albertville, died Nov. 20, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Glean Plunkett officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a son, Ty Wilson (Stephanie); sisters, Janet Alexander (Raymond), Joanie Isbell, Lisa Wilson and Joanna Wilson; brothers, Timothy Wilson (Brenda) and Scotty Wilson; and three grandchildren.
