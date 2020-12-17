WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization, today offered support for a call to remove a Confederate monument from outside a courthouse in Alabama.
That monument, with an image of a Confederate soldier and flag, is located outside the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville. It was first placed at an old railroad depot in 1996 and later moved to the courthouse in 2005.
CAIR referenced a recent Letter to the Editor written by former Marshall County judge David Evans to The Sand Mountain Reporter, which called for the monument's removal.
In a statement, CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said:
“Monuments honoring Confederate traitors who defended slavery and white supremacy are particularly problematic when they are located at public institutions that must provide equal justice for all members of a diverse society. We support the call to remove this monument and ask that it be replaced with a marker honoring those who sought to defend and expand civil rights and due process of law.”
He noted that earlier this month, CAIR welcomed a call to remove the Confederate flag from the Alabama coat of arms.
In October, CAIR welcomed the removal of a Confederate monument from in front of the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville.
Hooper added that CAIR has repeatedly urged the removal of Confederate holidays, symbols and racist laws nationwide.
He said the American Muslim community and CAIR are standing in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy and all other forms of bigotry.
CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its stated mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice and empower American Muslims.
