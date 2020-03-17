There are 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alabama, as of Tuesday, March 17, calling for new safety measures in several counties.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced the new case count during a 10 a.m. press conference shortly after the Alabama Department of Public Health issued updates to its guidelines to help flatten the curve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Jefferson County, where there are about 20 cases, and surrounding counties (Tuscaloosa, Walker, Blount, St. Clair and Shelby), the ADPH prohibited gatherings of 25 persons or more where a six-foot distance cannot be maintained. Also, restaurants, bars, breweries or Category 3 food service establishments cannot permit on-premises consumption of food or drink for one week. Harris said the order would be reevaluated at the end of the week.
“It’s always a decision that’s made with pros and cons, and we ultimately have to decide, on balance, what is good for the overall good for the people of Alabama,” Harris said during the press conference. “And I believe this is the right thing for us to do.”
Harris said there had been strong consideration to make the order statewide. He encouraged counties not affected by the virus to go ahead and implement the social-distancing strategy.
“It is time for Alabamians to hunker down, to isolate themselves from other people,” he said. “It is time to stay out of the public to the extent that we can.”
Harris gave few exceptions to staying at home; one being the need to donate blood and the other to get groceries. But when at the grocery store, Harris encouraged consumers not to hoard. He said shoppers shouldn’t need to purchase groceries to last more than one week at a time. He also said trips to the store should be limited.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement moments before Harris spoke. She was encouraged by the ADPH’s social-distancing strategy.
“These measures taken by the Alabama Department of Public Health are out of an abundance of caution in order to contain the area where the most cases of the COVID-19 are present,” Ivey said. “Alabamians living in Jefferson County and its surrounding counties are currently the most vulnerable to contracting the Coronavirus. I ask that Alabamians who live in these counties adhere to these regulations and would urge the rest of our state to do so as well, in order to mitigate the impact of the virus.
“I am encouraged to see so many of our citizens voluntarily self-regulate by practicing social-distancing – choosing to be safe rather than sorry is always the smart move. We should not take precautionary measures for granted, but I encourage everyone to remember the old adage ‘this too shall pass.’ Adhering to smart protocol and practicing a little patience will pull us through this.”
No deaths have been reported, as of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. There were also no confirmed cases reported in Marshall, Etowah, DeKalb and Blount counties.
If someone feels like they need to be tested for the coronavirus, they should call their health care provider. If without a health care provider, Harris said to call 1-888-264-2256, toll free, to get more information.
Visit CDC.gov or alabamapublichealth.gov to learn more about the coronavirus.
