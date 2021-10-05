Prior to last summer, Patrick White had sort of stopped playing golf, admitting he hadn’t played much over the previous two or three years.
Then when the pandemic hit last summer and options were limited to what people could do, with outdoor activities encouraged, he and a group of friends decided that was the time to get back into regularly playing golf.
Fast forward to Sunday, September 26 and White hit the shot of his life to start his round at Eagle’s Nest Golf Club at Lake Guntersville State Park.
Hitting his first shot of the day on the Par 4 opening hole, and with the tees up slightly from their normal position, White hit what he called a “really good tee shot” in the area of the green that you are unable to see from the tee box.
After a brief search for his ball short of the green, a playing partner who had driven his ball just left of the green walked across the green to check a nearby bunker for White’s ball when he looked down and found the ball in the bottom of the cup.
“I was in shock truthfully,” White said when the ball was discovered. “I didn’t know what to do, I’ve never had a hole in one.”
White, according to his GPS watch, said it was 273 yards from the tee to the front of the green, and estimated that the pin was another 10 yards or so on the green, making the ace around 283 yards total.
“We were playing sort of a fourball format where you didn’t keep score but kept holes sort of like they did for the Ryder Cup,” White explained. “So, we got on the first tee box, and my partner and I teed off first, and the tee box was up a little more than normal so we thought we might have a chance to drive the green. I hit a really good tee shot, it’s sort of a blind shot and when I hit it, I thought it had good chance of being on the green.”
Initially searching, White thought his drive might have been short of the green, searching in an area where the opening hole runs up against the tail end of the driving range in an area that has some taller grass that can slow down drives.
“Another guy hit, and he had a good shot,” White continued. “His was pin-high just off the green to the left, and mine was nowhere to be found. I thought, ‘I probably didn’t’ hit that as well as I thought I did,’ so I’m 30 yards or so back in front of the driving range thinking it hit in there. We can’t find my ball, and the guy up by the green, I asked him to see if it was in the bunker, but he started walking across the green and stopped the hole and said, ‘Hey!’ He pulled the pin and the ball popped out. We all sort of stood there and said, ‘What just happened?’ I looked, it was my ball, with my markings. My mind just went blank and one of the guys said to take a picture because I wasn’t even thinking of that. We all just looked at each other for the next few minutes saying, ‘Can you believe that just happened?’
The ace was the first of White’s golf career, saying that in all his previous times playing he had ‘never come close’ to making one, and had never seen one made in any group he had played in. Oddly enough, his playing group in recent weeks had been discussing how none of them had ever experienced an ace first-hand before that Sunday’s shot.
“I never thought that I would do it, truthfully,” White concluded. “None of the guys that I play with on a regular basis have ever made one, so everyone was super excited. It was just a lot of fun.”
The hole in one was witnessed by playing partners Tyler Holland, Kane Rutledge, and Casey Vincent.
